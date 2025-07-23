Nick Kyrgios gives striking reaction to Emma Raducanu & Naomi Osaka facing each other in Citi DC Open 2R

Nick Kyrgios sent out a message to Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka ahead of their second-round clash at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC. Osaka defeated the Kazakh Yulina Putintseva in the first round, while Raducanu ousted the seventh seed, Marta Kostyuk, to book a spot in the must-watch duel.
Kyrgios had earlier shown support for the Brit on his social media as she raced through the first two rounds at Wimbledon. His relationship with Osaka dates back to 2022, when he became the Japanese's first client in her sports agency, Evolve. He was also present, cheering for Osaka, during her first-round match at Wimbledon this year.
On his Instagram story, the Aussie shared a post by TNT Sports, which announced that Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Naomi Osaka on the 24th of July. He accompanied it with a series of emoticons that expressed his excitement about the clash to hype them up.
"👀🥶⚡," he captioned his story.
Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka also often interact with the 2022 Wimbledon singles finalist over social media.
Naomi Osaka spoke on having Nick Kyrgios watch her 1R match at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka spoke up about having Nick Kyrgios in the stands during her first round at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old secured a win over Talia Gibson 6-4, 7-6 (4) and said she was quite stoked to have the Aussie attend the game.
"Oh, my God. I jokingly told someone, ‘Hey, I know Nick's around, maybe he wants to come to my match.’ But I was joking, because I know we're, like, two completely different players," said Osaka in the press conference.
She told the media that she was a 'little embarrassed' after finding out that he was there and complimented him as well.
"Honestly, I would have loved to come to his matches, because I know he's pretty fun. Yeah, I think that's also a big part of why we're different is because I know he kind of tells his box what to do, and he probably would have noticed if I was in there," added the four-time Grand Slam champion. "I kind of zone out most of the time. That's a little embarrassing that he was there. I guess it is cool that he was there."
Osaka exited the tournament in the third round after being defeated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
