Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to Novak Djokovic thanking him for standing by his side throughout the deportation saga ahead of last year's Australian Open.

The two haven't always been the best of friends, with the Australian once referring to the 21-time Grand Slam champion as "a tool." However, the dynamic of their relationship changed when Kyrgios became one of the few players to support Djokovic during his controversial deportation from Australia a year ago due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

During a post-match press conference at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, Djokovic thanked Kyrgios for backing him during his Australian Open ban, something he truly appreciates and respects.

"I wasn't his favorite guy - let's take it that way - for many years. But he was one of the very few that stood by me last year, and I respect that and appreciate that. In those moments you can actually see who truly supports you and who is by your side and who goes with, I guess, the flow of the society and the pressures that media puts on you," the Serb said.

"He was giving me undivided support in the moments where I was being challenged a lot, and him as an Australian, I respected that a lot. Since then, our relationship has changed for better," he added.

Nick Kyrgios quickly responded to the Serb's remarks on his Instagram story, saying it matters who stands by you in times of distress.

"Who stands with you when the s**t gets real, says everything," he wrote.

"He accepted, but he wants shorter sets" - Novak Djokovic on playing a practice match with Nick Kyrgios ahead of the Australian Open 2023

The 2023 Australian Open will take place from January 16 to January 29. With two weeks left to chase a record 10th Major at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic revealed he spoke with Nick Kyrgios about a practice session ahead of the tournament. The Aussie responded positively, but with one condition: he wants to play shorter sets.

"Well, we are talking with the Australian Open about doing something in a week prior to the start of the tournament. Yes, I chatted with Nick, and I would like to play with him, and he accepted, but he wants shorter sets. Let's see if that works out," the Serb said.

