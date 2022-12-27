Nick Kyrgios hints at playing doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells Masters 2023

The Nick Kyrgios-Novak Djokovic doubles dream team could become a reality at the 2023 Indian Wells Open. The Australian tennis superstar recently suggested that he and the Serbian great will compete together in the doubles event of the next edition of the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, provided they can clear the only hurdle in their plans.

As things stand, Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated, still cannot enter the United States as the vaccine mandate for non-citizens traveling into the country is still in place. The 21-time Grand Slam champion will now hope for the restrictions to be lifted in the US, just like they did in Australia recently, eventually leading to the overturning of his Australian visa ban.

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Kyrgios remain quite optimistic and hopeful about the Serb's chances as they already seem to have plans in place to play together at the Indian Wells Open in March. The Australian hinted at the same in response to a fan's question on social media on Tuesday.

"If Novak is allowed in the USA we are playing doubles at INDIAN WELLS. Y'all ready?" Nick Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Via Instagram - Nick Kyrgios hints at playing doubles with Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios and Djokovic have never played doubles with each other. Their friendship and camaraderie have blossomed over the past year and it all started after the Aussie player came out in support of the Serb in light of his 2022 Australian Open controversy. They even had a highly respectful exchange after their 2022 Wimbledon final.

"If you don't go through Novak, the tournament isn't really a tournament" - Nick Kyrgios on the importance of Novak Djokovic to the tour

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic after their Wimbledon 2022 final.

Nick Kyrgios believes Novak Djokovic's presence at all the big tournaments is crucial to the health of the ATP tour as long as the Serbian great continues to play tennis at the highest level. As a competitor, Kyrgios wants Djokovic to play in each and every tournament. Speaking to AFP at the World Tennis League, he said:

"I think Novak needs to be playing at all costs. He's one of the greatest of all time and as long as he's going to be playing and hanging around, we need him at these tournaments."

Kyrgios went on to suggest that winning a tournament without beating Djokovic loses its charm as he is the best player in the world.

"I think, as a competitor, I want to see him there. And if I win a tournament, if you don't go through Novak, then you kind of know the tournament isn't really a tournament," the Australian added.

The duo were set to face off at the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai last week, but Djokovic was forced to withdraw shortly before the match, citing fitness issues. The pair have faced each other thrice so far, with Kyrgios having won two of those matches. Djokovic won their most recent meeting this year, beating Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

