Nick Kyrgios hypes Emma Raducanu up as Brit shares Citi DC Open photodump amid Canadian Open campaign

Nick Kyrgios reacted to Emma Raducanu's photo dump from Washington amid her Citi DC Open campaign. The British No. 1 advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament, losing to Anna Kalinskaya in the singles title run.

Emma Raducanu's early 2025 was marred by a back injury until she returned to make the Australian Open third round. Following that, she faced a couple of first-round losses at tournaments like the Singapore Open and the Abu Dhabi Open. The 22-year-old has had successes at WTA 1000 tournaments, advancing to the Miami Open quarterfinals and the Italian Open third round for the first time.

Raducanu put up a decent show in the grass-court season, reaching the third round of Wimbledon before falling to Aryna Sabalenka. She posted her best result of 2025 in Washington, trailing Kalinskaya and missing her title run. In a recent Instagram carousel, she shared moments from her time in London - fan moments, on-court mid-action shots, coffees, and others.

"fun week in dc ~> straight to it in montréallll"

Australian player Nick Kyrgios, who ended his Citi Open run in the men's doubles opening round, sent a strong message to the Brit No. 1, commenting:

"Locked in"

Kyrgios reacts to Raducanu's post; Instagram - @emmaraducanu

Kyrgios didn't play many matches this season. struggling with persistent health issues.

Nick Kyrgios has been a constant supporter of Emma Raducanu throughout her 2025 season

Raducanu at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Despite showcasing some incredible games on the court, Nick Kyrgios's wall of fame still lacks a major title. Emma Raducanu, who has a similar trajectory to the Australian player, often receives support from the latter as she continues her grind for success. After the Brit's opening round win in London, Kyrgios expressed excitement, writing:

"1 Down"

The 30-year-old also hyped up the player when she secured her first win at the Eastbourne Open against Ann Li. Kyrgios wished Raducanu to take the top spot, suggesting:

"Get it"

The 2022 Australian Open finalist also playfully shared that some romance between the Brit and Carlos Alcaraz may be brewing after their mixed doubles partnership news broke.

"But yeah, her and Alcaraz, I think there's a little bit going on there, I don't know"

Emma Raducanu began her National Bank Open campaign in Canada on July 28, winning against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in consecutive sets. She will next go head-on with Peyton Stearns in the Round of 64 on July 30, 2025.

