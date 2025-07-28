  • home icon
Nick Kyrgios hypes up Eugenie Bouchard with sweet message as she gears up for final Canadian Open campaign

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025
Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard - Source: Getty
Nick Kyrgios and Eugenie Bouchard - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard is all set to compete in the last tournament of her career at the Canadian Open and has shared a glimpse of her gearing up for it. Her latest update has captured the attention of Nick Kyrgios, who dropped a sweet reaction, hyping her up for the tournament.

Ahead of competing at the Citi Open, Bouchard announced her retirement from professional tennis, stating that the Canadian Open will be the last tournament of her career. The National Bank Open is scheduled to commence on July 28, where she will square off against Emiliana Arango in the first round. With the tournament about to start, the Canadian is preparing for her one last appearance on the court.

The 31-year-old shared a video on X showcasing her practicing on the court, as she penned a caption that read:

"Prepping for the last time🥹"

Kyrgios hyped her up by cheering for her on social media, with crown emojis.

"🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👑👑👑👑"
Bouchard shared the truth behind her retirement, stating that tennis takes a lot of effort and time, and it did not feel worth it to her anymore.

When Eugenie Bouchard opened up about the hate she would get for doing anything other than tennis

Eugenie Bouchard sat for a conversation with The Times last year, highlighting the challenges of being an athlete. She opened up about how she felt suffocated with fans targeting her if she did something other than tennis. However, she also highlighted how tennis gave her multiple opportunities and helped her explore the fashion world and more.

"Back in the day, I felt like I was being shoved into a box, like you can't do anything besides tennis. I was like, tennis has given me opportunities to explore the fashion world, TV and all these other things. Why would I say no? We're talking about my life in its entirety here," Eugenie Bouchard said.
She added:

"I would get so much hate for doing anything other than tennis. It was a burden I would bear on my shoulders and it was really hard. At least it's more accepted now. Not that I was the only pioneer to do these things but I feel like I made it a little bit more normal."

Eugenie Bouchard will end her career with one Grand Slam runner-up title to her name, which she earned at Wimbledon in 2014. Moreover, she has also been actively involved with pickleball lately with other former tennis greats.

Nancy Singh

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
