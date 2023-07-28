Nick Kyrgios is looking forward to making a comeback and facing Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Tour next season.

Kyrgios has been currently sidelined due to injury concerns, having played only one match this season. The 28-year-old lost his comeback match in the Stuttgart Open and later withdrew himself from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, citing a wrist injury.

However, it is yet to be determined if Kyrgios will participate and defend his singles and doubles crown next week in Mubadala Citi DC Open, Washington.

Most recently, the Aussie recently took to social media and engaged in a fun questionnaire with his fans. Kyrgios was posed with several intriguing questions by tennis fans - one notably inquiring about his enthusiasm for facing Carlos Alcaraz after returning to the tour.

In an Instagram story, the Australian tennis star admitted Alcaraz possesses a powerful status in the sport. Furthermore, he loved the idea of facing the Spaniard last year before he was plagued with injury concerns.

To wrap it up, Kyrgios tagged Carlos Alcaraz's account and suggested an exhibition idea for the duo next year in his hometown in Murcia, Spain.

"He is a force for sure. I would have loved to see how it would have gone down last year when I was healthy and playing lights [email protected] what about next year in your town we do an exhibition?," wrote Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios Instagram story

In his latest appearance at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown organized by Patrick Mouratoglou in Los Angeles, Kyrgios hinted at an early retirement while having an informal discussion with fellow player Frances Tiafoe.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has taken over the tennis world by storm. At the young age of 20, the Spaniard has already registered 12 ATP tour-level victories and pocketed two Grand Slam titles - the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"Lemme remind you before you open your mouth" - Nick Kyrgios brags leading ATP Tour stats ahead of Carlos Alcaraz

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios' confrontational attitude and controversial opinions have often resulted in debatable episodes both on and off-court for the Aussie.

The 28-year-old recently posted three ATP charts on his Twitter handle and bragged about dominating two of them, sitting ahead of the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Aussie led two categories, namely 'serve leaders' and 'under pressure leaders'.

The SW19 finalist showed off his stats and forewarned fans about condemning him.

"Lemme remind you before you open your mouth," Kyrgios captioned his post.