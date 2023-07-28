"Lemme remind you before you open your mouth" - Nick Kyrgios boasts of leading ATP Tour, including Novak Djokovic, in serve and under pressure stats

Nick Kyrgios has constantly struggled to stay away from controversies due to his on-court antics as well as his views and opinions off of it.

The Australian is currently sidelined due to his injury and has played just one match this season. He featured at the Stuttgart Open, hoping to compete at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, but lost his only match and eventually withdrew from the Grand Slam.

Kyrgios last played multiple matches at the 2022 Japan Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before giving Taylor Fritz a walkover.

The Aussie recently took to Twitter to post three ATP charts and boasted about leading in two of them, ahead of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nick Kyrgios was leading in the 'serve leaders' and 'under pressure leaders' categories.

The 28-year-old flexed his stats and warned people about criticizing him.

"Lemme remind you before you open your mouth," Kyrgios captioned his post.

In the other category, 'return leaders,' Alcaraz topped the charts, with Nick Kyrgios failing to make the top five.

Kyrgios' serving prowess has been well appreciated over the years. Earlier this year, Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach of Serena Williams and Holger Rune picked the 2022 Wimbledon finalist as the the best server currently on tour.

Mouratoglou made an Instagram video where he talked about the top five servers in tennis history. Claiming that Kyrgios is the best at the moment in that regard, the French coach said:

"Kyrgios is number one because players return much better today and he's undoubtedly the current best."

What is Nick Kyrgios up to these days?

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Having been sidelined due to his injury, Nick Kyrgios has been keeping himself busy with off-court activities. The Australian tennis star inked himself and got Pokemon-themed tattoos on his back.

Kyrgios documented his visit to the tattoo studio and said he was getting inked at one of the best studios in the world. He also shared pictures of him getting the tattoo and later flaunted the final outcome.

A few days ago, the former World No. 13, a renowned NBA fan, met basketball superstar Kevin Durant. It's worth noting that Nick Kyrgios is often seen supporting his favorite team, the Boston Celtics, as well.

In another social media post, Kyrgios updated his fans about meeting boxing legend Mike Tyson. The tennis pro teased his fans about "something big" coming up. He was also seen chatting with Tyson in what seemed to be a recording session.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis