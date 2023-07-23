"Perfect chaos" - Nick Kyrgios meets with Mike Tyson, teases upcoming project with boxing legend

Nick Kyrgios has united with Mike Tyson and hinted at "something big coming" after posing with the boxing legend.

Kyrgios, who finished as the runner-up at the 2022 Wimbledon final, hasn't been able to play any competitive tennis this year. He missed the majority of the season due to a knee injury, which he picked up ahead of the Australian Open.

After missing the Roland Garros due to a foot injury, Krygios pulled out of this year's grasscourt Major due to a wrist issue. However, the Aussie star seems to have taken on a fresh project in his downtime, involving boxing icon Mike Tyson.

In an Instagram post, Nick Kyrgios teased an upcoming project with the former American boxer. The Aussie also intrigued fans with his caption, in which he hinted at "something big coming."

"Perfect chaos. Something big coming," he captioned.

Kyrgios shared another picture on his Instagram story, in which he can be seen seated next to Mike Tyson in a live recording session - most likely having a discussion with the boxing icon.

Nick Kyrgios hinted at working on an upcoming project with Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is regarded as one of the most formidable heavyweight boxers of all time. His aggressive and intimidating fighting style, coupled with six heavyweight titles, has cemented his status as an all-time great in boxing history.

"I can take care of my family and continue to do anything I want in this life whilst they watch": Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios in a practice session at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently opened up about how he deals with the hate he receives.

Kyrgios recently hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, where he answered some interesting queries from the tennis community.

In the session, the Aussie stated how he is unfazed by the hate that he receives because he is capable of taking care of his family and loved ones while his haters watch his every move.

"I can take care of my family, my partner and continue to do anything I want in this life... whilst they watch," wrote Kyrgios.

Another fan prompted the 28-year-old to lend his insight to upcoming players who wished to make an impact in the sport like him. He responded:

"Be yourself, focus on your strengths... Every player is different and can have success, they just need to find out what they can execute at a high level."