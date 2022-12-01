Nick Kyrgios lauds NBA star Herb Jones' frugal approach to life

Nick Kyrgios recently heaped praise on NBA starlet Herb Jones' humble approach to life. Jones is a small forward who plies his trade for the New Orleans Pelicans in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

As per a recent post on Twitter, Jones drives the same car he drove in college and also wears Pelicans gear when attending other NBA matches instead of sporting luxury branded apparel.

Jones commented on his frugal approach in a conversation with Marc Spears, explaining that he makes it a point to save money for the security of his family.

“I try to save, man. I’m not worried about what somebody would say about my appearance if my family is doing good or better than what they were," Herb Jones said.

As per Spotrac, Jones has an average annual salary of $1,773,699 in his current three-year contract with the Pelicans, making his approach all the more admirable. Nick Kyrgios, an ardent NBA follower, quote-tweeted the original Twitter post, saying that he "loved" Jones' mindset.

"Love this," the Aussie responded.

"I was all for basketball and I made the decision to play tennis" - Nick Kyrgios commented on his sporting preferences in 2015

Nick Kyrgios attends the 2021 NBL match between Sydney and Illawarra

Despite being one of the most gifted players in modern-day tennis, Nick Kyrgios has admittedly never liked tennis throughout his life. He made that confession while speaking to The Independent back in 2015.

"I don’t really like the sport of tennis that much. I don’t love it. It was crazy when I was 14. I was all for basketball and I made the decision to play tennis. I got pushed by my parents and to this day I can still say I don’t love the sport," he said.

The Aussie had at the time admitted that even though tennis can put you in the spotlight due to being an individual sport, he cannot love it as much as he loves basketball.

"It’s good when you’re out there on a tennis court. There’s nowhere to hide. It’s all you, tactically, physically, mentally. But I just love basketball, I love the sport. I always have. I try when I’m on the road with tennis not to watch too many basketball videos and stuff like that, to keep me focused," he added.

