"Nick Kyrgios is a nice guy, very polite. When I was coming on tour, I kind of thought he was my brother"- Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is into her second quarter-final of the season in Miami with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Alison Riske on Sunday. The Japanese player faced a couple of early exits in Melbourne and at Indian Wells, but has found a resurgence in form in the last couple of weeks.

wta @WTA ‍♀️







#MiamiOpen Hitting her stride in Miami‍♀️ @naomiosaka sets up an enticing quarterfinal clash with Collins after a straight-sets win over Riske! Hitting her stride in Miami 🏃‍♀️🇯🇵 @naomiosaka sets up an enticing quarterfinal clash with Collins after a straight-sets win over Riske!#MiamiOpen https://t.co/1QR09QDOEv

During her post-match presser, Osaka was asked to talk about her relationship with Australian pro Nick Kyrgios, who, like the 24-year-old, has been vocal about his struggles with mental health in the past. In his own presser, Kyrgios admitted that he could empathize with Osaka when she abruptly withdrew from the 2021 Roland Garros to protect her mental health.

The four-time Grand Slam winner described him as a "nice guy" and revealed that he reached out to check upon her after her tearful exit from the 2021 US Open.

"I don't know if he wants me to even talk about this, but I would say probably after US Open or something, he reached out," Osaka disclosed. "For me, it's been very interesting to watch him, just because I never really could tell what his actual personality was like. I would say he's a nice guy, very polite, and we have talked about stuff like that but not really deep kind of."

The former World No. 1 further disclosed that she often watched Kyrgios's matches as an upcoming player and regarded him as a brother. While commenting on his on-court altercations and outbursts, Naomi Osaka opined that they are a result of the 26-year-old's inability to handle pressure well.

"When I was coming on tour, or watching him, because he's been on tour long enough, I kind of thought like he was my brother," the 24-year-old remarked. "Like we kind of look the same to me. I always felt that his behavior was kind of -- I'm not trying to be offensive; I hope he doesn't read this and take it this way -- like someone that can't really handle the pressure too well, so they are kind of overwhelmed."

Llama Says☄🌠🚀 @funnyzeitgist

Continues to argue aggressively, break racquet again, gets game penalty for the 2nd set and then goes on some

#MiamiOpen Kyrgios crowd going mad at umpire losing a point in tie break which he was going to lose anyways vs Jannik Sinner.Continues to argue aggressively, break racquet again, gets game penalty for the 2nd set and then goes on some Kyrgios crowd going mad at umpire losing a point in tie break which he was going to lose anyways vs Jannik Sinner. Continues to argue aggressively, break racquet again, gets game penalty for the 2nd set and then goes on some#MiamiOpen https://t.co/zHYwF7mGiF

Naomi Osaka revealed that although she relates to his emotions, she is able to channelise them differently when under pressure.

"I relate to that feeling a lot, but I think we channel it in different ways. I feel he also has a lot of responsibility, because even now, coming to the practice courts, he has a lot of kids watching him. I know that he loves that, but I think it's a bit of a double-sided coin," Naomi Osaka added.

"I need to be in control at all times, I can't let her push me back"- Naomi Osaka on facing Danielle Collins next

Naomi Osaka in action at the 2022 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka proceeded to give her thoughts on her quarter-final encounter with home favorite Danielle Collins. Osaka has triumphed in straight sets in both of her career meetings with the American.

The 24-year-old expects a tough opponent in Collins on Tuesday and hopes to be as aggressive as possible from the baseline.

"I have played Collins before, I think she's a really tough opponent,' Osaka said. "She's been playing really well, though I don't think it's really a surprise. She's very aggressive. I feel I just need to somehow be in control at all times. I can't let her push me back. My gut instinct thinking about the match is just to be as aggressive as I can and put the ball in at the same time."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan