"I’m not a Djokovic fan, but Nick Kyrgios’ behavior is annoying and deplorable, what a whiny brat" - Tennis fans react to Aussie's tantrums during Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios failed to win his maiden Grand Slam final against Novak Djokovic despite taking the first set during their encounter at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Kyrgios lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) after seeming to have the upper hand early on as Djokovic struggled to cope with the Aussie's huge serve and powerful shotmaking before settling into a rhythm as the contest progressed.

As the Serb began to get a grip on the match, Kyrgios became increasingly vocal, turning ever so often to have a word with his team in the players' box and not shy of challenging the umpire's calls.

Tennis fans have reacted strongly to the 27-year-old's errant behavior, which has been a feature of nearly every match that Kyrgios has been a part of at SW19 this year.

A Twitter user found the Wimbledon finalist's behavior "annoying and deplorable," advising the Aussie to develop better "coping skills."

Lenapespirit @lenapespirit

#Wimbeldon I’m not a Djokovic fan, but Kyrgios’ behavior is annoying and deplorable. Constantly yelling and cursing at his box when he makes a mistake because they aren’t showing him enough “support”. What a whiny #brat ! Learn more appropriate coping skills. I’m not a Djokovic fan, but Kyrgios’ behavior is annoying and deplorable. Constantly yelling and cursing at his box when he makes a mistake because they aren’t showing him enough “support”. What a whiny #brat! Learn more appropriate coping skills.#Wimbeldon

"I’m not a Djokovic fan, but Kyrgios’ behavior is annoying and deplorable. Constantly yelling and cursing at his box when he makes a mistake because they aren’t showing him enough “support”. What a whiny #brat! Learn more appropriate coping skills," they wrote.

Describing Kyrgios' antics as the "worst behavior from a player in a Grand Slam final, a fan hoped that the media would stop praising him.

mad_joe @madjoechina Worst behavior from a player in a Grand Slam final, ever. I wish media stops praising Nick Kyrgios would bring the excitement, no, it’s more disturbing to watch than feel excited. Worst behavior from a player in a Grand Slam final, ever. I wish media stops praising Nick Kyrgios would bring the excitement, no, it’s more disturbing to watch than feel excited.

"Worst behavior from a player in a Grand Slam final, ever. I wish media stops praising Nick Kyrgios, would bring the excitement, no, it’s more disturbing to watch than feel excited," they opined.

Appalled by the 27-year-old's tantrums, one fan said he was cheering for the Serb more than he had ever done before.

Sport Billy @SportBilly7

just embarrassing himself with his antics, and no respect for the game or opponents. Obviously extremely talented, but get over yourself. Never have I wanted #Djokovic to win a game of tennis as much as this one! #Kyrgios just embarrassing himself with his antics, and no respect for the game or opponents. Obviously extremely talented, but get over yourself. Never have I wanted #Djokovic to win a game of tennis as much as this one!#Kyrgios just embarrassing himself with his antics, and no respect for the game or opponents. Obviously extremely talented, but get over yourself.

"Never have I wanted #Djokovic to win a game of tennis as much as this one! #Kyrgios just embarrassing himself with his antics, and no respect for the game or opponents. Obviously extremely talented, but get over yourself," they wrote.

Coming down hard on the Australian media for having praised their countryman, who swore in the presence of those seated in the Royal Box, one exasperated Twitter user referred to the act as "disgusting."

darc @darcstei The way the Aussie media are cheering for Kyrgios who is facing charges of domestic violence and is embarrassing our nation on a global stage by swearing the F word in front of Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George. It's disgusting. #wimbledon #wimbledon final The way the Aussie media are cheering for Kyrgios who is facing charges of domestic violence and is embarrassing our nation on a global stage by swearing the F word in front of Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George. It's disgusting. #wimbledon #wimbledonfinal

"The way the Aussie media are cheering for Kyrgios who is facing charges of domestic violence and is embarrassing our nation on a global stage by swearing the F word in front of Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince George. It's disgusting," they lamented.

Snoozin’ Sontag @oatmealnoodles big fan of kyrgios losing his mind and screaming fuck in front of that little royal kid, little man is expanding his vocabulary today #WimbledonFinal big fan of kyrgios losing his mind and screaming fuck in front of that little royal kid, little man is expanding his vocabulary today #WimbledonFinal https://t.co/wE8vLkzcl8

"Big fan of kyrgios losing his mind and screaming f*** in front of that little royal kid, little man is expanding his vocabulary today," one fan joked.

"Prince George reacting to Kyrgios swearing away throughout the #Wimbledon2022 final," a user wrote.

Tennis fans also reacted with humor and sarcasm to the World No. 40's constant complaints on court.

Dr Krispy Oz 🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈🧠🐝🦋🐧🐾🌱♏ @KrispyOz31 @Peter_Fitz Kyrgios virtually spent the entire match yelling at his own box. I wonder if this display of toxic masculinity will be highlighted when domestic abuse charges are laid shortly? Dislike Djokovic immensely but Kyrgios is just the absolute worst. @Peter_Fitz Kyrgios virtually spent the entire match yelling at his own box. I wonder if this display of toxic masculinity will be highlighted when domestic abuse charges are laid shortly? Dislike Djokovic immensely but Kyrgios is just the absolute worst.

"Kyrgios virtually spent the entire match yelling at his own box. I wonder if this display of toxic masculinity will be highlighted when domestic abuse charges are laid shortly? Dislike Djokovic immensely but Kyrgios is just the absolute worst," another user opined.

JS🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ftblsxncho Kyrgios when someone in the crowd breaths as he’s about to serve #wimbledon Kyrgios when someone in the crowd breaths as he’s about to serve #wimbledon https://t.co/LPqOBP8932

"Kyrgios when someone in the crowd breathes as he is about to serve," a Twitter user joked.

Those in Nick Kyrgios' box had to stand up after every winner that the Aussie hit and the animated scenes did not go unnoticed by fans.

💭 @iamSgarg I don't care if he's my brother/ my twin brother / my son / my grandson

I would never step a foot inside Kyrgios's player box. Those people lack some serious self respect to be yelled at by the moron like that. I don't care if he's my brother/ my twin brother / my son / my grandson I would never step a foot inside Kyrgios's player box. Those people lack some serious self respect to be yelled at by the moron like that.

"I don't care if he's my brother/ my twin brother / my son / my grandson. I would never step a foot inside Kyrgios's player box. Those people lack some serious self respect to be yelled at by the moron like that," another user vented.

Code violations and fines have done little to stop Nick Kyrgios' tantrums at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios has persisted with his antics throughout the tournament

What transpired in the Wimbledon final with regard to Nick Kyrgios' behavior has now come to be expected due to the frequency of his antics, which were witnessed throughout the tournament.

The Aussie related the age of the lines judges to their eyesight and referred to one of them as a "snitch."

Kyrgios confronted the umpire during an incident-filled third-round encounter against Stefanos Tsistipas, refusing to continue with the match until his opponent was defaulted for hitting the ball in the direction of the stands.

Stephen Boughton @theslicestephen It is INSANE that Tsitsipas has more violations in this match than Kyrgios.



Criminal. It is INSANE that Tsitsipas has more violations in this match than Kyrgios. Criminal.

He also spat in the direction of a spectator who, he said, hurled abuse at him during the course of an earlier match at Wimbledon.

Even after receiving code violations and being fined for verbal abuse, the Aussie showed no signs of sobering down even in the presence of royalty and several dignitaries who were present to witness the Wimbledon final.

Nick Kyrgios has been summoned by an Australian court on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far