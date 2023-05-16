Nick Kyrgios has penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on the occasion of her birthday. She turned 23 on Tuesday, May 16.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been dating since December 2021. She is a social media influencer and interior designer who is frequently seen accompanying the Australian to his matches.

The couple routinely share glimpses into their relationship on social media and were also featured in Netflix's tennis docuseries 'Break Point.'

On Tuesday, Kyrgios shared a carousel of pictures with Hatzi and wished his "partner in life" a happy birthday.

He emphasized the significance of choosing a life partner and declared that he would choose her every time. The Australian also expressed his happiness at celebrating another year of life with her and concluded the message by declaring his love for her.

"Who you choose to go through this life with is probably the most important decision you make. I’d choose you every time…. Happy birthday to my closest friend, the person who hates me one minute and loves me the next, the best girlfriend, my biggest fan, my love, and a great partner in life. So happy to bring another year of life in with you! I love you," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Hatzi expressed her love and affection for the Australian under his post, stating that she was looking forward to "many more birthdays together."

"I love you so much. I’m so lucky to have you. To many more birthdays together xx," Hatzi commented.

Costeen Hatzi's comment on Nick Kyrgios' post

Nick Kyrgios receives heartwarming birthday message from girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi had notably celebrated the Australian's birthday in similar fashion. She took to social media and shared a sweet message for him on the occasion of his 28th birthday on April 27.

Referring to him as her her best friend, she expressed her boundless affection for Kyrgios and deemed herself lucky for getting to enjoy every day with him.

“Happy 28th birthday to my best friend. I can’t Thank you enough for everything you have taught me. You are one in a million and I’m so lucky I get to spend every day with you. I love you beyond words & love all the memories we have created together. To many more birthdays. Enjoy your special day,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The 23-year-old also decorated their their place with 28 balloons on the ceiling, each one with a special note, stating “28 reasons why I love you.”

