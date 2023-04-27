Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi made a grand gesture to celebrate the Aussie tennis star’s birthday.

Nick Kyrgios marked his 28th birthday on April 27. The Wimbledon runner-up is currently not on tour and is yet to contest a competitive match in 2023. His last singles match was in October 2022 at the Japan Open.

Kyrgios is recuperating from a knee procedure and spending his days on the sidelines in his home country of Australia. Kyrgios thus had the pleasure of ringing in his birthday with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at home.

Hatzi, a social media influencer and interior designer, pulled out all the stops to celebrate the occasion and decorated their place with 28 balloons on the ceiling, each one with a special note, stating “28 reasons why I love you.”

Kyrgios was taken with Costeen Hatzi’s efforts and had a sweet response.

“Nicest thing ever,” the 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram stories, adding “Haha they were creative to say the least.”

The Aussie on Instagram

Hatzi also penned a heartfelt message for the 2022 Australian Open doubles champion on social media, calling him, her “best friend.” She expressed her boundless affection for Nick Kyrgios and deemed herself “lucky” for getting to enjoy every day with him.

“Happy 28th birthday to my best friend. I can’t Thank you enough for everything you have taught me. You are one in a million and I’m so lucky I get to spend every day with you,” Costeen Hatzi wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I love you beyond words & love all the memories we have created together. To many more birthdays. Enjoy your special day,” she added.

"I'm fortunate to be in a really healthy relationship" – What Nick Kyrgios has said about Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi in 2022

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi began dating in December 2021, and have been inseparable ever since. In his girlfriend’s company, the Aussie also found immense success on the tennis courts in 2022, winning the doubles Grand Slam title in Melbourne and making the Wimbledon final in singles, among others.

The 28-year-old has time and again credited Hatzi for his new-found success.

“I think being just at peace with your life definitely helps,” Kyrgios had previously said, “I think everything around me right now is amazing. You know, I’m fortunate enough to be in a really healthy relationship that’s loving, she supports me, and we just have fun.”

The couple, however, are taking things one day at a time and are not discussing engagement plans as per Costeen Hatzi’s latest interview.

“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m just going with the flow, being happy and healthy. That’s all that matters,” Kyrgios’ girlfriend recently revealed.

On the tennis front, Kyrgios is yet to announce a return date. He is, however, confirmed to play an exhibition match against Holger Rune in Denmark on May 24. The World No. 26 is also set to participate in the Laver Cup in September.

Poll : 0 votes