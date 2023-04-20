Nick Kyrgios has reacted to his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's recent interview in which she opened up about becoming a tennis fan, her favorite player apart from Kyrgios and denied any imminent engagement plans for the couple.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been dating since December 2021. Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer who frequently accompanies the Australian to his matches. The couple routinely share glimpses into their loved-up relationship on social media and were also featured in Netflix's tennis docuseries 'Break Point.'

On April 20, in an interview with 'The Morning Show' on Channel 7, Costeen Hatzi reacted to a clip of herself and boyfriend Nick Kyrgios participating in a tennis-related quiz on TikTok.

The 22-year-old shared that she has to force the Australian to take part in her videos on TikTok, which he always enjoys afterward.

“He’s not on TikTok much so I have to force him to do TikTok's and when he does them he loves them after,” Hatzi said.

When asked if she had been converted into a tennis fan, Hatzi replied in the affirmative.

“I’m a big tennis fan now. I’m always checking the scores like ‘oh my god who’s in quarterfinals’,” she said.

She added that she doesn't have a favorite player aside from Kyrgios.

“I don’t really have a favorite. No not really. Nick’s my favorite," she said.

Hatzi was then asked if the couple had made any moves to pick out a ring given Kyrgios' public declarations that he intends to marry her.

On January 8, under an Instagram post of a wedding Hatzi attended, Kyrgios had expressed his desire to see them married next.

"Our wedding next," he commented at the time.

Hatzi denied any impending plans for an engagement and stated that she was happy to let their relationship unfold naturally.

"No no no. None of that yet. I mean if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m just going with the flow being happy and healthy. That’s all that matters," she stated.

Nick Kyrgios shared and commented on a clip of his girlfriend's interview on his social media.

"Haha my babe," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Kyrgios' Instagram story

Playing against Nick Kyrgios feels like a cat-and-mouse game, says Liam Brody

Nick Kyrgios playing in a charity match ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

In a recent interview with CLAY, British tennis player Liam Brody opened up about his experience playing against Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Brit stated that playing against Kyrgios can often feel like a practice game instead of a real tennis match and deemed it a "fantastic experience". He likened their encounter to a cat-and-mouse game.

"Is like playing a bit of cat & mouse. It was a fantastic experience for me, and I think it was good to face a crowd so strongly for the other player," Broady said.

Nick Kyrgios has been away from the ATP tour since he underwent knee surgery in January to combat a tear in his left lateral meniscus.

