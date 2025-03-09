Nick Kyrgios reacts to $80,000,000-worth Jayson Tatum leading Celtics to stunning victory over $800,000,000-worth LeBron James-led Lakers

Nick Kyrgios gushed over the Boston Celtics' glorious victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to their $80 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) star, Jayson Tatum, who scored a 40-12-8 double-double. The ATP star mentioned how the showdown between the two legendary teams never ceases to amaze fans with high levels of engagement.

Kyrgios has been an ardent Boston Celtics fan since 2006. The never-ending fandom began when he first selected the team in an NBA Live video game, solely because of the logo. His passion for the Celtics runs so deep that he has admitted to staying up until 4 a.m. to watch their playoff games and even letting their losses affect his tennis performance. His commitment is further showcased by his extensive collection of Celtics jerseys and his vocal support on social media.

Kyrgios couldn't stop expressing excitement over the Celtics' latest win. The Aussie posted an adorable message on X. Although he didn't directly congratulate the team, his message revolved around the high engagement value of the showdown between the Celtics and the Lakers.

"Always a pleasure to watch C’s v Lakers," he wrote, resharing ESPN's post including the $80 Million worth NBA star Jayson Tatum's signature moment.

Jayson Tatum scored 40 points to help the Boston Celtics beat the $800 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) NBA legend LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers 111-101, concluding their eight-game winning streak.

Nick Kyrgios unveils the 'bad habit' that he engages in amid practice sessions

Nick Kyrgios at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios stepped back on the courts of Indian Wells after a month-long break from the Melbourne setback. However, California still didn't prove to be lucky enough for him as he faced a disappointing defeat against Botic van de Zandshculp in the Round of 64.

Before initiating his anticipated campaign, Kyrgios unveiled a habit that he thought was funny but "bad".

“I was practicing with a guy from Japan, not sure how to pronounce his last name, and I was just commentating out loud. I didn’t realise that I was commentating and then he was just laughing, and I was like ‘I got a bad habit of actually commentating whilst I’m playing now, it’s actually quite funny," he told TennisTV.

The defeat against Van de Zandschulp not only marked his exit from the event but also denied him the opportunity to play against his friend and the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

