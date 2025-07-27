Nick Kyrgios reacts to Eugenie Bouchard preparing for Canadian Open comeback ahead of shock tennis retirement

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared sneak peeks of her gearing up for one last tournament of her career at the Canadian Open. This garnered the attention of the Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios, who dropped a reaction on the Canadian's latest post.Bouchard was last seen competing at the doubles tournament of the Citi Open, where she was paired with Clervie Ngounoue. However, her time at this event was short-lived, as she and her partner were bested by Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste in the first round of the tournament. Shortly ahead of her Citi Open tournament, the Canadian announced her retirement from professional tennis.The 31-year-old's career's last tournament will be the National Bank Open, which is scheduled to begin on July 28, where she will be locking horns with Emiliana Arango in the first round. With the tournament around the corner, Bouchard is currently gearing up for her one last appearance and recently shared glimpses of it on Instagram. From working out in the gym to practicing on the court, she shared pictures of all of them and penned a caption that read:&quot;Last time prepping🥺&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post captured the attention of Kyrgios, who dropped a reaction in the comment section with an emoji:&quot;👏🏽&quot;Nick Kyrgios' comment on InstagramBouchard recently made her feelings known about the difficulties she faced in her dating life as a tennis pro.Eugenie Bouchard opened up about her decision to retire from tennis Eugenie Bouchard has been one of the prominent faces in the tennis community, as she started playing the sport at the young age of five at Tennis Canada's National Training Centre in Montreal and transitioned to pro in 2009. She will now be playing the last tournament of her career on her home ground at the Canadian Open.Bouchard announced her decision to retire from the sport on July 16, 2025, and in a recent interview, she revealed the reason behind this shocking decision. Talking about the time and dedication tennis takes, she said that it no longer felt worth it to her.“It just takes so much dedication, sacrifice, and dedicating your entire life to have a chance to make it. That’s something I have done my whole life thus far. For me, at a certain point, that’s just not worth it anymore,&quot; said Eugenie Bouchard. (via wtatennis.com)Along with her tennis endeavors, Eugenie Bouchard also associated with pickleball by starting her Professional Pickleball Association Tour in 2023 at the US Open.