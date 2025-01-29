Nick Kyrgios reacts to Jake Paul & Logan Paul gearing up for massive brother vs brother boxing showdown

Nick Kyrgios recently shared his confusion regarding who he would support between Jake and Logan Paul in the upcoming boxing bout. The two brothers are scheduled to take on each other inside a ring on March 27.

Jake and Logan Paul were initially internet personalities with robust YouTube channels and millions of subscribers. However, the brothers made a career switch in recent years, entering the boxing ring.

As far as boxing records are concerned, both brothers are on different spectrums. Logan Paul has had only two professional bouts in his boxing career. His only win came against Dillon Danis, who was disqualified when he initiated a brawl inside the ring during the fight.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has 11 wins inside the ring, notably facing Maike Tyson in his last professional bout. Paul has also won against established names in mixed Martial Arts, such as Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios shared the fight date on his Instagram story. The Aussie expressed his confusion and bewilderment about who to support among the two brothers in the upcoming fight.

"Who do I want to win ? @loganpaul @jakepaul" posted Kyrgios on Instagram

Nick Kyrgios reacts to a brother vs brother showdown between Logan and Jake Paul, (Source: https://www.instagram.com/stories/k1ngkyrg1os)

The fight has been in the works for almost a decade and is expected to create a huge buzz among the boxing community.

Nick Kyrgios made a comeback to professional tennis after a year in 2025

In Picture: Nick Kyrgios (Getty)

After recovering from a severe wrist injury, Kyrgios made a much-anticipated return to professional tennis in the 2025 season. The Aussie star played at the Brisbane International. Although his return resulted in a loss, the former Wimbledon runner-up showed a good fight against young Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a three-set battle.

Kyrgios also teamed up with Novak Djokovic to play doubles at the event, but the high-profile team bowed out in the second round. At his home Slam, Kyrgios lost to young Brit Jacob Fearnley in straight sets in the first round. During his doubles match with Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Aussie pair retired from their first-round match.

Injuries have once again hampered Kyrgios's comeback on the Tour. He was all set to play his first Davis Cup tie in the last six years as Australia is scheduled to take on Sweden. However, an abdominal injury has forced Kyrgios to withdraw from the event.

