Nick Kyrgios refers to current girlfriend as "best thing that ever happened to me", his ex reveals he said the same things to her

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari has called out the mercurial Australian after he showered praise on his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The 2022 Australian Open doubles winner is currently dating Hatzi, a model and social media influencer. The pair have been spotted together often in public and have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Kyrgios expanded on his relationship with Hatzi. He was all praise for the 21-year-old, referring to her as "the one" and "the best thing that ever happened" to him. He even went on to declare that he was in the "best headspace" of his life after meeting her.

"She's the one, I swear to God. [Costeen Hatzi] just elevates me in every way. She gets the pressure that I am in, she tries to deal with it so that it doesn't stress me out. And I try to support her whenever I can," Kyrgios said. "I am incredibly lucky. Honestly, she is the best thing that ever happened to me. I am actually in the best headspace I have ever been in. So I feel good."

Nick Kyrgios also shed light on the circumstances under which the pair first met. He revealed that he came across Hatzi's Instagram page, where she sold home decor products, when he was looking to buy a Christmas present. The 26-year-old joked about how he decided to get the mirror she was selling as well as the girl, since they both looked "nice".

"Well, she has a side hustle. She sells home decor. And I needed to get my sister a Christmas present and [this picture that featured Hatzi] popped up on my Instagram," Kyrgios said. "I thought, "Oh this is a nice mirror", and in the mirror there was this nice girl. I thought, "You know what? I will get both.""

Part of the interview was uploaded to the podcast's official Instagram page on Sunday, which is where his Passari came across Kyrgios' statements. She did not take them too well and went on to rebuke the former World No. 13.

She remarked that the Australian had said the exact same things about her when they were together, insinuating that Kyrgios' claims about his latest love interest have to be taken with a grain of salt.

"Nick did and said all the exact same things in the first months of being with me too," Passari wrote. "Saying "I was the one" and "It was love at first sight" when we first met."

It should be noted that the comments have since been deleted by the moderator of the Instagram page.

After Chiara Passari ended her tumultuous relationship with Nick Kyrgios, she uploaded a series of social media posts that showcased some questionable behavior on the Aussie ace's part.

According to Passari, Kyrgios was in another relationship while he was dating her and was routinely in the habit of texting other women behind her back. At one point, he even allegedly left her stranded in New York to go partying with some friends.

