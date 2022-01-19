Who is Nick Kyrgios' new girlfriend? Meet the 21-year-old who cheered him on at the Australian Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios delighted fans with his showmanship on the court against Liam Broady in their first-round meeting at the 2022 Australian Open. Off the court, Kyrgios treated fans to news about his new girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi.

The pair were spotted together during the Aussie's practice sessions in Melbourne. In fact, they have been together since before the turn of the year. Hatzi took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair on January 2.

"Not a bad way to start 2022," Hatzi wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios also took to Instagram to share a photo with Hatzi on December 30.

"I'm blessed 🙏🏽 This is to the New year & a chance for all of us to get it right 🖤," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

Several Australian athletes, including Thanasi Kokkinakis and basketball player Biwali Bayles, congratulated the duo on their new relationship. Alexander Babanine, who co-hosts the No Boundaries podcast with Kyrgios, also wished the pair well.

Who is Nick Kyrgios' new girlfriend Costeen Hatzi?

Costeen Hatzi works as a model, social media influencer and personal blogger. The 21-year-old is also the founder of Casa Amor Interiors, a home decor company that focuses on minimalist design.

Before Hatzi, Nick Kyrgios was in a relationship with Chiara Passari. After the break-up, Passari revealed in an interview with the Herald Sun that Kyrgios had a history of infidelity and would text models even when the two were together.

Nick Kyrgios faces Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios takes on Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Australian Open

Amidst the distractions of his personal life, Nick Kyrgios finds himself up against Daniil Medvedev for a place in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open. Kyrgios made it to the third round of the previous edition and will be hoping to repeat the feat again.

However, the Russian represents a far greater challenge than his first-round opponent Liam Broady. The Brit played well in patches but could not sustain his level throughout. That will not be the case with Medvedev, who cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Henri Laaksonen in his first match.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Next: Medvedev.



Kyrgios leads the h2h 2-0. Nick Kyrgios comes back for the first time since the Laver Cup with a very good 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Liam Broady to reach the 2nd round at the #AusOpen Next: Medvedev.Kyrgios leads the h2h 2-0. Nick Kyrgios comes back for the first time since the Laver Cup with a very good 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Liam Broady to reach the 2nd round at the #AusOpen.Next: Medvedev. Kyrgios leads the h2h 2-0. https://t.co/0ZjtsWyz5f

Kyrgios might have a mental edge over Medvedev after winning both their previous encounters. But both wins came way back in 2019 and the Russian has improved vastly since then. The 2021 US Open champion is in the form of his life, making him the clear favorite when they meet at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday (January 20).

Also Read Article Continues below

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



Second seed Henri Laaksonen in straight sets



#AusOpen • #AO2022 "I'm feeling much more confident than last year."Second seed @DaniilMedwed starts strong, defeatingHenri Laaksonen in straight sets "I'm feeling much more confident than last year."Second seed 🇷🇺 @DaniilMedwed starts strong, defeating 🇨🇭 Henri Laaksonen in straight sets ⤵️#AusOpen • #AO2022

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala