Nick Kyrgios sarcastically mocks lack of depth on WTA Tour in response to Aryna Sabalenka's continued dominance at Grand Slams

Nick Kyrgios mocked out the lack of depth on the WTA tour in light of Aryna Sabalenka winning 22 consecutive sets across the 2024 Australian Open and French Open. Sabalenka won the title in Australia and is through to the quarterfinal in the French capital.

The Belarusian has been on a good run, especially at the Grand Slam level. She has yet to drop a set all year in Slams. The World No. 2 defeated Emma Navaro in the fourth round, winning her eleventh consecutive Major match.

Nick Kyrgios reacted to the post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Depth."

This isn't the first time that Kyrgios has attacked women's tennis. On June 2, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in 40 minutes in the fourth round at the French Open. Kyrgios reacted to a post mentioning this with a laughing emoji.

"😂," Nick Krygios reacted.

The fans quickly backed the WTA stars and called out Kyrgios for his lack of game time. The Australian has not played a competitive match since June 2023, when he lost to Wu Yibing in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios is against pay parity at Grand Slams

2024 Australian Open: Previews

Nick Kyrgios is against equal pay in tennis and has voiced his opinion on this topic for a long time. In 2023, the Australian called out Wimbledon for offering equal prize money to both men and women.

A fan lamented different prize money at the ATP 500 and WTA 500 events, offering examples of Dan Evans and Coco Gauff. The fan wrote:

"Dan Evans’s will receive $353,445 for winning the ATP500 event in Washington, D.C. Coco Gauff will receive $120,150 for winning the WTA500 event in Washington, D.C. They played at the same venue all week They played best of 3 sets all week They will not get paid the same."

Kyrgios said that Marketa Vondrousova made more money playing two sets while Novak Djokovic made less money while playing five sets in the Wimbledon final.

"What about slams? Do we do This breakdown then? Vondrousova made more than Novak that week," Nick Kyrgios replied.

The fans were quick to jump on Vondrosova's defense and argued that she earned more prize money as she won the tournament while Djokovic settled as a runner-up.

For the unversed, Grand Slams offer equal prize money to both men and women with US Open taking the lead in 1973. However, there is still a pay disparity at lower-level tournaments. The WTA hopes to achieve pay parity till 2033 at WTA 1000 and 500 level.