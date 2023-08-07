Nick Kyrgios earned the ire of tennis fans after drawing a misguided comparison between the earnings of men's runner-up Novak Djokovic and women's champion Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff and Dan Evans emerged victorious in the women's and men's singles events at the 2023 Citi Open, respectively on Sunday (August 6). The following day, tennis content writer Myles David highlighted the significant disparity in prize money between Gauff and Evans despite the tournament being a 500-level event on both the WTA and ATP tours.

"Dan Evans will receive $353,445 for winning the ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C. Coco Gauff will receive $120,150 for winning the WTA 500 event in Washington, D.C. They played at the same venue all week. They played best of 3 sets all week. They will not get paid the same," David tweeted.

In response to David's tweet, Nick Kyrgios questioned the absence of such discussions during the Grand Slams, specifically highlighting the case of Vondrousova earning more than Djokovic at Wimbledon.

"What about slams? Do we do this breakdown then? Vondrousova made more than Novak that week," Kyrgios tweeted.

While Vondrousova earned £2,749,036 ($2,974,458) in prize money after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim her maiden Wimbledon title, Djokovic took home £1,175,000 following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz.

Several fans were left bewildered by Kyrgios' comments given his flawed comparison between the women's champion and men's runner-up. One fan pointed out that Vondrousova had, in fact, won the Grand Slam title, sarcastically remarking that such a concept might be unfamiliar to the Australian.

"Hmm... idk maybe because she actually WON the slam. I know that's a foreign concept to you so maybe show her some respect," the fan commented.

"One of them actually won the tournament," another fan chimed in.

A user expressed their growing dislike for the 28-year-old, attributing it to his controversial comments on social media.

"With every passing tweet my aversion to him grows," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Nick Kyrgios' comments:

"Here if you need anything" - Nick Kyrgios extends support to Matteo Berrettini after revelations about physical and mental struggles

Nick Kyrgios

In a recent interview, Matteo Berrettini candidly discussed the mental health struggles he faced over the course of his injury-riddled 2023 season. The Italian opened up about feeling overwhelmed by an endless 'abyss'.

"The darkness seems to have no end, it seems to swallow you because instead of standing still and breathing, you dig yourself an abyss," he said.

Despite his struggles, the Italian contended that the difficult period helped him rediscover his love for tennis.

"They were fundamental to make me rediscover the reasons for the joy of doing what I started as a child and that has occupied my whole life. I thought back to the origins to find myself. The darkness gave me the space to do it," he added.

Coming across Berrettini's comments on social media, Nick Kyrgios extended his support to the Italian.

"Sorry to hear big fella! Glad you got out of it though! Here if you need anything," Kyrgios tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios has been open about his own mental health battles, sharing that he had once contemplated suicide which led to him seeking treatment to address and manage his struggles more effectively.

