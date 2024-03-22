Nick Kyrgios has his say on who should join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic on Mount Rushmore of tennis

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis star recently gave his verdict on who he thinks should join the greats like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic on the Mount Rushmore of Tennis.

For the better part of the last two decades, Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have dominated men's tennis and won fans' hearts worldwide. The individual brilliance of each of these players earned them worldwide appreciation from the tennis community which nicknamed them "Big 3".

In the list of who has won the most Grand Slams, the famed trio of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer occupy the top 3 positions with 24, 22, and 20 grand slams respectively. Each of them has made a mark in the four grand slams on the tennis calendar. Djokovic has won the most number of Australian Opens (10), Nadal has won the most number of French Open titles (14), and Federer has won the most number of Wimbledon titles (8).

Out of a possible 39 grand slams from the year 2011 to 2020, the Big 3 won 31 of them. The notable exceptions were Andy Murray, Stanislas Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, and Dominic Thiem.

Recently a user on X (formerly Twitter) asked who would be the ideal person to join the Big 3 in the Mount Rushmore of tennis:

Nick Kyrgios commented on the post, stating that in his opinion, Andy Murray had the right to sit alongside the legendary "Big 3" and complete the Mount Rushmore of Tennis.

"Murray" Tweeted Kyrgios

"Not going to play past this summer": Time Running out for Murray to win a final title on the tour

After multiple hip surgeries, Andy Murray has experienced a dip in terms of both his playing prowess and performance. The former world no 1 and a three-time Major champion, Murray last won an ATP title back in 2019 when he defeated Stanislas Wawrinka at the European Open in Antwerp.

Since then, he has not won any title or made any deep runs at any of the Majors, having lost his opening rounds in most of the tournaments he has played in. After winning his opening-round match against David Goffin at the BNP Paribas Open, Murray lost in the next round against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev. However, having made a good start at the Miami Open by beating Matteo Berrettini in the opening round, Murray will be hoping for a good run this time.

The three-time Grand Slam champion feels the time is running out, and recently stated in a press conference at the Dubai championships that the likelihood of him playing past the summer was slim.

"Yeah, I mean I'm likely not going to play past this summer"

In the second round of the Miami Open, Murray will face 29th seed Tomas Etcheverry of Uruguay, who had gotten the better of the Scot in the first round of the Australian Open in straight sets.