Nick Kyrgios says Australian Open should be cancelled, sympathizes with Novak Djokovic over vaccine refusal

On the 'No Boundaries' podcast, Kyrgios has recently backed Novak Djokovic who is yet to confirm his presence at the 2022 Australian Open. The Serb has expressed his concerns over the mandatory vaccination policy at this year's edition of the event in which he has a record nine titles.

The Australian tennis player claimed that it is incorrect for the Australian Open to go ahead given the amount of time Melbourne has spent in lockdown since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews asserted that double vaccinations would be compulsory to play at the event and that his government would not be applying for exemptions that would allow unvaccinated individuals to play.

"I don’t think the Aus Open should go ahead, just for the people in Melbourne – you’ve got to send a message," Kyrgios said on the No Boundaries Podcast. "How long did [Melbourne] do in lockdown? Two hundred and seventy-five days or something?"

Kyrgios said that mandatory vaccination policies are unfair on top-level athletes like the Serb and Australian-born NBA player Kyrie Irving. Irving has missed the start of the NBA season over his refusal to reveal his vaccination status.

"Kyrie, Novak … these guys have given so much, sacrificed so much,” he said. "They are global athletes who millions of people look up to. I just think it is so morally wrong to force someone to be vaccinated,"

"I’m double vaccinated but I just don’t think it’s right to force anyone and say, ‘You can’t come and play here because you’re not vaccinated," Nick Kyrgios asserted.

Speaking of other solutions, the world no. 90 mentioned the rapid tests being conducted in the United States at the moment, which are said to be 85% accurate.

"There are other solutions around it, [such as] to get tested every day. In the States I know they’ve got rapid tests, and it’s coming to Australia. It’s 85% success rate, you wait 15 minutes, you get a negative test and then you’re allowed to play," he added.

On the podcast, Nick Kyrgios also took a dig at Novak Djokovic by sarcastically suggesting the pair should play doubles together.

"Shout out Novak. Aus Open doubles baby? No I’m kidding bro. I wouldn’t do that to myself," he said.

Kyrgios had strongly criticized Novak Djokovic after the Adria Tour of exhibition events organized by him led to a string of positive COVID-19 results among the players.

