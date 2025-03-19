Nick Kyrgios sends out message confirming inclusion of "top players" in lawsuit against ATP, WTA by Novak Djokovic-led PTPA

In a seismic move in the last 24 hours, the Professional Tennis Player Association (PTPA) has brought an extensive lawsuit against the existing tennis organizations across men's and women's tennis. Former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios expressed his satisfaction at the move and emphasized the participation of top players in the legal proceedings.

The PTPA has been a long-time advocate for bringing radical changes to the existing tennis structure. In its impending lawsuit, the player's body claimed the practices of the ATP (Association for Tennis Professionals), WTA (Women's Tennis Association), ITF (International Tennis Federation), and the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) to be "draconian" and riddled with corrupt practices.

The PTPA, which was notably founded by Novak Djokovic in 2019, has steadily grown over the years. The lawsuit comes shortly after the doping case of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, which involved widespread claims that the tennis authorities used double standards when evaluating higher-ranked players.

Pavvy G, a known tennis blogger and fan of Djokovic, took to Twitter to express his opinion regarding the lawsuit. He claimed that 300 players supported the move.

"The @ptpaplayers confirm that over 300 Tennis players are supporting them with their legal action against the ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA; this is BIG! I understand why some of the players don't want to be named for fear of any reprisals against them. It's still David v Goliath". Pavvy G posted.

Commenting on the post, Kyrgios stated that some high-profile names were involved in the lawsuit, adding more credibility to the proceeding.

"There are top players- Don't worry about that" posted Kyrgios (On X)

Throughout Sinner and Swiatek's doping controversies, Kyrgios has been a vocal critic of the handling of the situation.

"It's a big day for tennis"- Nick Kyrgios on the PTPA lawsuit

In Picture: Nick Kyrgios (Getty)

Nick Kyrgios has his name among the 300 or more players in the PTPA lawsuit. While talking to Sky Sports, the Australian claimed that such a big move would bring about change and that it was a marquee event in the sport's history. He named Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil and claimed that the three of them were working towards it for a long time.

"Myself, Pospisil and Djokovic all wanted to do something for the future of Tennis. It's a special moment for Tennis, things needed to change and it's a big day for Tennis...." said Kyrgios (Via X)

Kyrgios also went on to say that the lawsuit changes the current status quo of tennis and curbs the existing powers of the ATP. The Australian was adamant that organization has not fulfilled its duty appropriately for some time now.

"ATP just has so much power and they don't have to show anything to anyone, but hopefully things will now change and people will see that they've not being done things correctly for many years now." added Kyrgios

The lawsuit talked about several problems facing tennis players, such as lower monetary compensation for lower-ranked players and the stifling schedule across the ATP and the WTA Tours.

