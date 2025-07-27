Nick Kyrgios sends a message to ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya just ahead of Russian's Citi DC Open final vs Leylah Fernandez

Nick Kyrgios recently sent a message to his ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, before her clash against Leylah Fernandez at the Citi Open Finals. Kyrgios and the Russian briefly dated in 2020.Kalinskaya proved her dominance in the semi-final round of the Citi Open by dashing the hopes of her opponent, Emma Raducanu, of making it to the tournament's final. The Russian claimed an impressive 6-4, 6-3 victory and advanced to the final, where she will lock horns with Fernandez on Monday, July 28.After this stellar win, the Tennis Channel celebrated Kalinskaya's win by sharing the scores of the semi-final round on their Instagram handle. They penned a note in the caption that read:&quot;Anna advances to her first final of 2025 and does so without dropping a set🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post caught the attention of her ex-boyfriend, Kyrgios, who lauded her for her performance, penning a message in the comment section that read:&quot;She gonna take it all 🔥 team evolve.&quot;Kyrgios' comment on InstagramAnna Kalinskaya recently opened up about the challenge of staying calm after beating Raducanu in the Citi Open semifinals.When tennis insider opened up about Nick Kyrgios bullying Jannik Sinner over the Italian dating his ex-girlfriend Anna KalinskayaJannik Sinner tested positive for Clostebol during the 2024 season, which garnered a lot of opinions and criticism from the Australian player, Nick Kyrgios. The latter stated that his criticism directed at the Italian was just to protect the integrity of the sport; however, one of the tennis journalists, Jon Wertheim, suggested that the Aussie was targeting Sinner because the latter is dating his ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya.In one of the episodes of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Wertheim stated that Kyrgios was not concerned about doping, but it was just a personal vendetta.&quot;Beyond the needles and the emojis, he demonstrated such a fundamental lack of understanding of facts, it makes you think this is not a good faith effort. You know, he's the great hero who's going to finally be the truth teller who talks about how corrupt the sport is. That's not what this is. This is just a personal vendetta. There is a woman involved here, who also happens to be a player,&quot; Wertheim said.Along with this, the journalist also highlighted Kyrgios' flawed understanding about the doping protocols.&quot;His explanation was so flawed, you're thinking if you're gonna attack a colleague, who happens to be ranked No. 1, coached by someone you work with, if you're gonna attack that person, nail the facts. But he didn't even seem to understand the doping protocols and the context to begin with which leads me to conclude this is all just a bad faith vendetta against a player who's now dating a former girlfriend and nothing more,&quot; he added. Anna Kalinskaya and Jannik Sinner started dating in April 2024, and shortly after his doping ban, Sinner confirmed his breakup with the Russian at a press conference.