  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Nick Kyrgios sends a message to ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya just ahead of Russian's Citi DC Open final vs Leylah Fernandez

Nick Kyrgios sends a message to ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya just ahead of Russian's Citi DC Open final vs Leylah Fernandez

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:32 GMT
Anna Kalinskaya and her ex-boyfriend, Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty
Anna Kalinskaya and her ex-boyfriend, Nick Kyrgios - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios recently sent a message to his ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, before her clash against Leylah Fernandez at the Citi Open Finals. Kyrgios and the Russian briefly dated in 2020.

Ad

Kalinskaya proved her dominance in the semi-final round of the Citi Open by dashing the hopes of her opponent, Emma Raducanu, of making it to the tournament's final. The Russian claimed an impressive 6-4, 6-3 victory and advanced to the final, where she will lock horns with Fernandez on Monday, July 28.

After this stellar win, the Tennis Channel celebrated Kalinskaya's win by sharing the scores of the semi-final round on their Instagram handle. They penned a note in the caption that read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Anna advances to her first final of 2025 and does so without dropping a set🔥"
Ad

This post caught the attention of her ex-boyfriend, Kyrgios, who lauded her for her performance, penning a message in the comment section that read:

"She gonna take it all 🔥 team evolve."
Kyrgios&#039; comment on Instagram
Kyrgios' comment on Instagram

Anna Kalinskaya recently opened up about the challenge of staying calm after beating Raducanu in the Citi Open semifinals.

Ad

When tennis insider opened up about Nick Kyrgios bullying Jannik Sinner over the Italian dating his ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya

Jannik Sinner tested positive for Clostebol during the 2024 season, which garnered a lot of opinions and criticism from the Australian player, Nick Kyrgios. The latter stated that his criticism directed at the Italian was just to protect the integrity of the sport; however, one of the tennis journalists, Jon Wertheim, suggested that the Aussie was targeting Sinner because the latter is dating his ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya.

Ad

In one of the episodes of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Wertheim stated that Kyrgios was not concerned about doping, but it was just a personal vendetta.

"Beyond the needles and the emojis, he demonstrated such a fundamental lack of understanding of facts, it makes you think this is not a good faith effort. You know, he's the great hero who's going to finally be the truth teller who talks about how corrupt the sport is. That's not what this is. This is just a personal vendetta. There is a woman involved here, who also happens to be a player," Wertheim said.
Ad

Along with this, the journalist also highlighted Kyrgios' flawed understanding about the doping protocols.

"His explanation was so flawed, you're thinking if you're gonna attack a colleague, who happens to be ranked No. 1, coached by someone you work with, if you're gonna attack that person, nail the facts. But he didn't even seem to understand the doping protocols and the context to begin with which leads me to conclude this is all just a bad faith vendetta against a player who's now dating a former girlfriend and nothing more," he added.

Anna Kalinskaya and Jannik Sinner started dating in April 2024, and shortly after his doping ban, Sinner confirmed his breakup with the Russian at a press conference.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications