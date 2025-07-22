Nick Kyrgios sends strong message while sharing frame with Kevin Durant and Gael Monfils ahead of anticipated US Open return

Nick Kyrgios sent a strong message as he met NBA legend Kevin Durant after his doubles feat with Gael Monfils at the DC Citi Open. Kyrgios was last in action at the Miami Open, losing to Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist, has been struggling with persistent injuries since 2023. He underwent multiple surgeries and therapies before returning at the 2025 Brisbane International, where he paired with Novak Djokovic in the men's doubles first round, winning in three sets in front of a capacity crowd.

He tried to find form in the following tournaments but a major wrist reconstruction obstructed his flow, thus resulting in back-to-back underwhelming finishes. At the 2025 DC Citi Open, he partnered with Gael Monfils and went against Hugo Nys and Edouard Roger-Vasselin but lost in all sets 6-2, 6-2.

Ad

Trending

Despite the seetback, Kyrgios and Monfils got the opportunity to share a frame with NBA legend, Kevin Durant, two-time NBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, who started playing with the Houston Rockets from the 2025 season.

"Bro there are levels to this"

Kyrgios shares frame with Kevin Durant and Gael Monfils; Instagram - @k1ngkyrg1os

The 30-year-old has peaked at No. 13 in the ATP singles ranking, winning seven ATP Tour singles titles. He also added the doubles title at the Australian Open in 2022. Besides tennis, Kyrgios also commentated for ESPN and BBC when he was recovering from a slew of injuries in 2024.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios weighed in on Carlos Alcaraz's possibility of winning the most Slams among the current top players

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios hasn't had much success on the court since 2022 but he often made headlines for his unapologetic personality. He recently joined forces with Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou and discussed the reigning French Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz's form and how it resembles the legendary Roger Federer's tennis.

Ad

"Alcaraz is a joke right now. That's what I say. I think he's got a bit of Nadal, Federer, and Novak, he's got all three. He plays like Federer a little bit, physicality of Nadal, and then he's got that confidence like Novak. Like, I think he could get 15 Slams."

Kyrgios was dating Australian influencer and vlogger, Costeen Hatzi, for over four years and ended things mutually in March 2025. Hatzi used to be a fixture in Kyrgios' matches and the couple often made public appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More