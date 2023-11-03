Nick Kyrgios shows off Kobe Bryant tattoo on his forearm

Nick Kyrgios recently showed off his tattoos, including the one in tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant passed away on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant won a total of five NBA Championships with the LA Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010 during his decorated career.

Kyrgios, an ardent lover of basketball, was one of many fans saddened by Kobe Bryant's tragic death. The tennis star walked out wearing Bryant's Lakers No. 8 jersey at the 2022 Australian Open for his match against Rafael Nadal.

"I never met Kobe, but basketball is practically my life. I watch it every day. When I woke up to the news, it was pretty emotional. It was pretty heavy all day. It's just tough," the Australian said after the match.

Later in April that year, Kyrgios got a tattoo of Bryant on his right arm. He recently showed off the tattoo in a social media post. He also posted a picture of the tattoo on his left arm.

Nick Kyrgios: "I don’t see myself as being someone who’s really famous"

Nick Kyrgios

Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios stated that he did not feel like a celebrity. He suggested that a 10-year-long professional career in tennis had taught him humility.

"I don’t see myself as being someone who’s really famous. I don’t take myself too seriously. So I can sometimes forget who I am. I learned from all those things, and I think I’m a better person today because of what I learned," he told Men's Health in June.

The Australian is known for his brash antics, which according to him are a thing of the past.

"All the outbursts are from the earlier stages of my career," he added. "My last season on court was amazing, I learned a lot, I was much more composed. But it’s hard being me at times. There’s a lot going on," Kyrgios added.

Before injuries in 2023 forced him to take a break from the tour, Kyrgios enjoyed decent success in the 2022 season. He started off with a doubles title at the Australian Open with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. He secured two more trophies in the doubles category at the Atlanta Open and Washington Open with Kokkinakis and Jack Sock, respectively.

The 28-year-old also won the singles event in Washington with a victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the summit clash. He was the 2022 Wimbledon Championships runner-up as well.