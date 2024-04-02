Nick Kyrgios shuts down comparison between NBA icon Steph Curry and college basketball star Caitlin Clark's shooting abilities

Nick Kyrgios recently dismissed comparisons between NBA legend Steph Curry and women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark in terms of their shooting abilities.

Curry is a professional basketball player and point guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. He is known as one of the greatest shooters and players of all time. He also has four NBA championship titles under his belt and has won two gold medals at the FIBA World Cup with the U.S. men's national team.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark is a rising star in American college basketball circuit, currently playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She is all-time top scorer in NCAA Division 1 history and has achieved remarkable success at the youth international level, winning three gold medals with the United States. She was also named the Most Valuable Player in the FIBA Under-19 Women's World Cup in 2021.

Recently, a basketball fan page on social media sparked a debate among followers by asking who the best shooter was between Stephen Curry and Caitlin Clark.

"Who is the better shooter?" the post read.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the post, Nick Kyrgios who is basketball aficionado himself and an avid Boston Celtics fan, quickly dismissed the comparison by stating:

"Stop."

Expand Tweet

In January 2023, Kyrgios became a co-owner of the NBL team, the South East Melbourne Phoenix. He has also previously expressed his passion for basketball and his desire to pursue it professionally for his own happiness. However, he remains grateful to tennis for bringing joy to his family and friends, leaving him with no regrets.

The Aussie is an avid supporter of the Boston Celtics.

Nick Kyrgios: "I've had my best success when I just expressed myself"

Nick Kyrgios speaking to the press at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios has started his new video podcast, called "Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios." It is produced by Naomi Osaka's media company, Hana Kuma. In a recent episode featuring American actor and comedian Rainn Wilson, Kyrgios opened up about his early days on the Tour.

The Australian shared that when he first entered the tennis circuit, he observed players like Andy Murray and Roger Federer, who were known for their good sportsmanship and gentlemanly behavior - qualities typically associated with tennis players.

Kyrgios admitted that he initially tried to emulate their organized and well-behaved demeanor, despite his naturally outspoken and eccentric nature on the court. However, he soon realized that pretending to be someone he wasn't only made him feel disconnected from himself and made the sport feel "foreign" to him.

“When I first came on the tour, I was so out of pocket, like with the normal tennis player, you know at that time was like Andy Murray, [Roger] Federer, and these gentlemen that were so clean cut. And I was like okay, I’ll try and be more like Federer. So I tried to you know, bring two bags to the courts, really organized, tried to be really clean and proper. The first couple of years, I didn’t feel myself. I was like, this sport is just so foreign to me," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios revealed that he ultimately found that embracing his true self, letting go of others' expectations, and doing things he genuinely enjoyed allowed him to feel more authentic and led to hm being successful on the court.

"And then I guess there was a point where I was like, f*ck it I’m just gonna be myself. You know? I started wearing basketball jerseys on court and everyone was like, what is he doing? And that’s when I think I've had my best success. When I just expressed myself,” he added.

The 28-year-old's last tour-level appearance came during the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he lost in the first round.