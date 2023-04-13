Nick Kyrgios has harked back to his past self to emphasize his 20-year journey of hard work to become a professional tennis player.

Kyrgios started his journey to become a pro at a very young age. Born and brought up in Canberra, the young Aussie took an interest in tennis and basketball. He played his first junior tennis match in 2008 at the age of 13 at a Grade 4 tournament in Australia.

In 2012, Kyrgios caught the spotlight by winning two junior Grand Slam titles and eventually turned pro the following year. Since then, the Aussie has secured considerable achievements and is regarded as one of the most talented players on tour.

Reflecting on his success, Kyrgios took to social media on Thursday (April 13) to state that his rise to the top has been a product of relentless hard work.

"Everyone wants the lifestyle... this sh*t has been 20 years in the making," wrote Kyrgios on his Instagram stories.

Via Nick Kygios' Instagram stories

Injuries and setbacks have meant Kyrgios is yet to commence his 2023 campaign. During a recent interaction with fans on social media, he gave an update on his recovery, stating that he is taking it "day by day" to regain his original fitness.

"Currently taking it day by day with my knee and building up load... Trying to get back to where I was," he wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios updates fans about his recovery

Nick Kyrgios says there is "absolutely" no feud between him and Bernard Tomic

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios recently revealed that he no longer holds feuds with fellow Australian Bernard Tomic.

A couple of months ago, Kyrgios indulged in a war of words with Tomic after the latter suggested a new-found technique of integrating cycling and tennis for improved coordination.

"Actually surprisingly good for coordination. Starting a new sport. My two favorite training combined," Tomic wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Kyrgios took a dig at his compatriot, saying:

"Moves better moving forward like this."

However, in his Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Kyrgios denied there being any bad blood between the two and wished Tomic the best for his future.

"Absolutely not. I'm doing me. I wish him all the best and hope he wins some more futures," he wrote.

Via Kyrgios' Instagram stories

Kyrgios last played on tour at the 2022 Japan Open, where he withdrew from his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz owing to a strain in his left knee.

Poll : 0 votes