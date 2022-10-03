Nick Kyrgios takes a sarcastic dig at fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic after his ITF Futures triumph  

Taking to social media today, Nick Kyrgios took a sarcastic dig at compatriot Bernard Tomic, continuing the war of words that has been going on between the duo for quite some time now.

Since the beginning of the season, the Australian pair have been spewing hate against one another on their respective social media accounts, and Kyrgios reignited the feud by insulting Tomic's triumph in the ITF Futures event.

Over the last few years, Bernard Tomic has tumbled in the rankings due to his injuries and lack of motivation, but lately the Aussie seems to be fired up and determined to take the difficult road ahead to recover his Top-100 position. He achieved a significant rise in the rankings after winning back-to-back ITF Futures events at the M15 Cacun tournament.

Nick Kyrgios responded "incredible" along with a laughing-out-loud emoji to a tweet talking about the incident, clearly implying that he was taking a swipe at his fellow Aussie and how far he has fallen.

"Incredible," Nick Kyrgios tweeted, dripping with sarcasm.

Tomic, meanwhile, put up a story on his Instagram account stating, "F**k the haters" and how with time he will prove them wrong.

"Thanks again for the support. F**k the haters, I am gonna prove them wrong," Bernard Tomic posted.

Nick Kyrgios to face Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round of the 2022 Japan Open

On the tennis side of things, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up will take on Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round of the 2022 Japan Open.

This has been the best season of Kyrgios' career so far with 35 wins against 10 losses. Kyrgios reached his maiden Grand Slam final in singles at Wimbledon, but lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He then won his first title of the year at the Citi Open.

Kyrgios went on to defeat defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the US Open to make the quarterfinals there for the first time, but lost to Karen Khachanov in five sets. He has now arrived in Tokyo eyeing a second title at the Japan Open, following his triumph here in 2016.

Tseng Chun-hsin's debut at the Majors this year didn't go too well as he failed to get past the first hurdle at all four Slams. The 21-year-old, however, has been killing it on the Challenger circuit. He has won two titles and has reached another final as well. His success at this level has helped him crack the Top-100 of the ATP rankings, where he has peaked at No. 83.

