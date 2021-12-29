Nick Kyrgios thinks the Australian Open would be a disaster without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

During an interview with The Age, Nick Kyrgios suggested that if Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are missing from the Australian Open, it will be a huge blow for organizers and fans alike. The season's first Grand Slam is lacking in star power at the moment, as several high-profile players have withdrawn due to various reasons.

Djokovic's participation remains uncertain as he has not yet confirmed his vaccination status. Kyrgios reiterated that he is clueless regarding the Serb's current situation.

"I honestly don’t know Novak’s current situation with anything COVID related or what he needs to play."

The Australian also expressed his desire to see Federer, Nadal and Djokovic compete for as long as possible.

"I hope he’s had a good Christmas and I hope he’s able to play in the sport for as long as possible, because I’ve voiced before I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic need to be [playing]."

The Australian believes it will be a disaster for fans if the Big 3 are to miss the Australian Open.

"If all three aren’t there, it’s a disaster. It’s an absolute disaster for the fans and the people that enjoy tennis."

Federer definitely won't be competing in Australia as he is recovering from knee surgery. Nadal made his comeback after an injury layoff at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 after the tournament's conclusion, and his participation at the Australian Open remains doubtful.

Amongst the three, Djokovic remains the only one fully fit to compete in Melbourne. And if the rumors are to be believed, the conservation around his participation will soon come to an end.

Nick Kyrgios believes the Big 3 need to be a part of tennis

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer; Nick Kyrgios (insert)

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have taken the sport to unprecedented heights with their achievements. Tennis has become synonymous with their presence and it's hard to imagine a future without them.

Nevertheless, Nick Kyrgios believes it will be a good opportunity for other players to make their breakthrough in the absence of the trio.

“Yes, it’s obviously a good opportunity for some of the younger guys to come through and make an impact but, as a whole, we do need them to be part of the sport,” Kyrgios said.

