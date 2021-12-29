Rumor: Is Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open confirmed?

If what is being reported by the Serbian media is true, Novak Djokovic might just play at the upcoming Australian Open. According to "BlicSport", the Australian Open organizers are doing everything in their power to ensure the World No. 1 competes at the season's first Grand Slam.

Tournament organizers feel that if Djokovic doesn't compete at the upcoming Australian Open, it'd be a huge blow for the tournament. As such, they're now negotiating with the Victorian government authorities to provide the Serbian with a medical exemption.

As per the current rules, athletes entering Australia need to be fully vaccinated. However, they could apply for an exemption from this rule by citing a legitimate medical condition. It is rumored that Djokovic will now be granted this exemption. According to the government guidelines, the exemption is to be extended to all athletes.

Earlier reports stated Djokovic had not applied for any medical exemption. The authorities had also mentioned earlier that the exemption clause wasn't added to benefit any particular person.

"He (Novak Djokovic) will follow the same rules as anyone else would. There are no special rules for tennis players or anyone else," Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Players who avail the medical exemption won't have to undergo the 14-day quarantine. They'll have to take a PCR test within 24 hours of their arrival and stay in isolation until they get a negative report. They'll be subject to the same rules as those who're fully vaccinated.

Novak Djokovic isn't out of the ATP Cup yet

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 ATP Cup.

An earlier report suggested that Novak Djokovic won't be participating in the upcoming ATP Cup. Based on this, speculation arose of the possibility of the Serbian skipping the Australian Open as well.

However, an official from Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic isn't out of the ATP Cup just yet and that there have been no withdrawals from the Serbian team.

As of now Djokovic is still in Serbia. Even if he arrives in Australia within the next couple of days, he will probably not be able to compete in the first few games of the tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

But it appears as if Tennis Australia are expecting his presence soon, which might give some credence to the above rumors. Either way, the uncertainty regarding his participation will come to an end very soon.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya