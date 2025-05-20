Nick Kyrgios has the time of his life with adult actress Rachel Starr in new reality series launched by OnlyF**s

Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios has spoken about his feelings after filming a series with internet content subscription service OnlyF**s. He will star in the reality series, Smash City, which will premiere on June 13th.

The four-episode pickleball-based competition will be hosted by Kyrgios and reality TV star Sophie Stonehouse (Too Hot to Handle), while adult actress Rachel Starr will serve as the referee.

After shots from the shoot emerged online, Nick Kyrgios, 30, shared his feelings on the show on Instagram. Sharing a post about the show from the account Complex Pop, he commented:

"That was low-key one of the funniest things I've ever done."

The tennis star, who commands a large following on social media, shocked the tennis world in 2023 by announcing that he was joining OnlyF**s. Explaining his decision, Kyrgios said he saw it fit to join the platform as it is "revolutionizing" social media.

"Launching an OnlyF*** was a no-brainer. They are revolutionizing social media, and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future. I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years, and I know what they want to see," he said [via CNN].

Besides the Australian, Arina Rodionova, Ashley Harkleroad, Sachia Vickery, and Alexandre Muller are other prominent tennis stars who have joined the controversial platform.

What Nick Kyrgios' prospects seem like on the tennis court

The Australian at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios' career has been sidelined by a series of career-threatening injuries. Earlier this year, he returned to tour action but struggled with ongoing wrist and abdominal injuries.

After a first-round loss at the Australian Open, the Aussie hinted at retirement.

He said, "Realistically can't really see myself probably playing singles again here, so. Yeah, it was special. Like taking that in, it was pretty good."

The Australian also hinted that his injuries had affected his performance in the match.

"I was hurting physically. I respect my opponent. The fans waited hours to come see me play. Yeah, I mean, realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again," he said.

He played his last match at the Miami Open against Karen Khachanov. Despite giving tough competition to the No. 22 seed in the first set, which went to a tiebreak. The Aussie, however, was bagelled in the second set.

