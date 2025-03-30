Nick Kyrgios & Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze react to Aryna Sabalenka winning maiden Miami Open title

Nick Kyrgios and Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze recently reacted to Aryna Sabalenka winning her maiden Miami Open title. This was Sabalenka's career's eighth WTA 1000 title and 19th WTA Tour singles title.

Sabalenka was the top seed in the tournament and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-0, qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 0-0 retd., and defending champion and 14th seed Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-4 in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

The three-time Grand Slam champion triumphed over ninth seed Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 7-5, and then overcame sixth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals to advance to the final, where she defeated fourth seed Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to win the 2025 Miami Open.

Following her victory, Aryna Sabalenka took to social media and shared some pictures and videos of her special moments from the title win.

"Champion of the 305 👑 This one is extra special, my home away from home ♥️ Thank you Miami!" Sabalenka captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to Sabalenka's win, Nick Kyrgios and Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze took to social media to congratulate the World No.1 on her victory.

"Congratulations 🔥 ❤️ ," Paige Lorenze commented.

"Let's go 🔥 🔥 🔥 ," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

The 2025 Miami Open title marked Sabalenka's second title of the season, with her first coming at the Brisbane International at the beginning of the year. She defeated Polina Kudermetova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final to claim that title.

"Very special trophy, I feel like home here" - Aryna Sabalenka after winning Miami Open 2025

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka speaking to the press at Miami Open 2025 [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking at the post match press conference following her victory over Jessica Pegula in the final of the 2025 Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka expressed that winning the title in Miami was special because she feels at home in the Floridian city.

"Definitely very special trophy. I feel like home here. I mean, I kind of like, I cannot say we live here because we are traveling every week, but I have a place here, so it feels like home. I felt all the support throughout this week. This trophy is a very special trophy," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka described her triumph at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida as "super special" and revealed that she will soon begin her preparations for the upcoming clay court season.

"I'm super happy to come back home as the champion of the tournament. I'll just have a good vibes only for the next couple of weeks of preparation for the clay courts. It's super special," she added.

Looking ahead, Aryna Sabalenka is expected to compete at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, scheduled to take place from April 12 to April 21, 2025.

