"If you're telling me this is what it takes to win a slam, I’m in trouble" - Nick Kyrgios after watching Novak Djokovic's Capoeira training video

It turns out that the 'official bromance' between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic was indeed official and not just a one-time show. The two players, who have repeatedly engaged in a war of words in the past, mended differences ever since the Australian openly supported the World No. 6 during his deportation from Down Under earlier this year.

After Rafael Nadal had to withdraw from Wimbledon 2022 due to an injury a day before he was supposed to face Kyrgios in the semifinals, the 27-year-old received a walkover and reached a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career. He was joined by the Serbian star who was aiming for his 21st Major and achieved it by beating Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

There were multiple friendly exchanges between the finalists before and after the match, when Djokovic declared their relationship an 'official bromance'. In the last two weeks, the 35-year-old has shared three videos of himself engrossed in Capoeira training.

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial arts form that includes dance, music, and acrobatics, and is known for instilling discipline, self-defense, and physical fitness.

After watching Djokovic attempt inverted kicks with his hands on the floor and a few other moves in the video, Kyrgios could not resist commenting on his Instagram post. The Australian joked about being in trouble if Capoeira was required to win a Grand Slam.

"If you're telling me this is what it takes to win a slam, then I’m in trouble," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios returns to action at the Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios is set to begin his US Open tour

Nick Kyrgios is gearing up for his US Open series at the Citi Open, where he will square off against World No. 53 Marcos Giron of America. Although the Australian is ranked lower than Giron (No. 63), he will start the match as the favorite, based on current form.

Kyrgios was supposed to start his North American tour last week in Atlanta, but moments before his first match against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, the Aussie announced his withdrawal from the event, citing a knee injury. However, he was lauded for addressing and apologizing to the spectators who had come to see him play before leaving the venue.

"First of all, I want to say that I'm extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight. I've won this tournament once and I'm probably playing some of the best tennis of my career and all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show. But I'm unable to give my best performance today and I'm just extremely sorry," Kyrgios said.

