"Night of your life" - Nick Kyrgios entertains idea of Thanksgiving dinner with Andrey Rublev & Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios recently showed his playful side by asking his followers to choose their ideal companion for Thanksgiving dinner, featuring some of the top players in the sport.

Kyrgios shared a Thanksgiving-themed tweet on Friday, November 24 which showed an image of five tables with different tennis players and a turkey dinner. The tables were labeled A, B, C, D, and E, and each had three players sitting at them.

Kyrgios asked his fans to choose their Thanksgiving companion from five different groups of players. The groups were: A) Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, and Aryna Sabalenka; B) Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev; C) Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz; D) Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Ben Shelton; and E) Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Hubert Hurkacz.

Kyrgios claimed that his table, which included Rublev and Medvedev, would be the most fun and memorable one.

"If you wanna have the night of your life and memories that will last forever, you are kidding yourself if you are taking any other table but B 😂," Kyrgios wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Nick Kyrgios hopes for a successful return to tennis after a year-long hiatus

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his optimism about making a big comeback in the 2024 season after a year of absence due to injuries that kept him out of all four Majors.

Kyrgios played in just one tournament in 2023, the Stuttgart Open, where he lost to current World No. 116 Yibing Wu in straight sets, 5-7, 3-6.

The 28-year-old recently posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram story, showing his workout session. In the caption, he asked his fans to be patient and said that he still had some fire left in the tank despite needing some time to heal.

Kyrgios said that his life outside the court is going well, and he hopes to come back for another season like his previous successful one.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great. l am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios recently fell out of the ATP rankings following his prolonged hiatus from the tour.