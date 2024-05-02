"Nights like this" - Coco Gauff & Jalen Sera ponder over 'dinner date' situation as American turns heads in stunning grey outfit

Coco Gauff’s recent “dinner date” highlights have mesmerized not only her tennis colleagues but also Jalen Sera.

Gauff recently exited the 2024 Madrid Open with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 defeat to Madison Keys in the fourth round. In doubles, she teamed up with Taylor Townsend, but the pair crashed out with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Laura Siegemund and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals. The American is now expected to resume her campaign at the Italian Open (May 6-19).

Ahead of her appearance in Rome, Coco Gauff shared some delightful memories of one of her dinner outings, seemingly captured by her "date." The 20-year-old dazzled in a grey off-shoulder dress and sported booties alongside a black handbag to complete the look.

"POV: I’m your dinner date," she wrote on Instagram.

Gauff’s pictures caught the attention of her mother Candi, Paula Badosa and Danielle Collins, among others. Jalen Sera, too, chimed in, expressing his fondness for such date nights.

"Nights like this… nights like this," he wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

Responding in the affirmative, Coco Gauff said:

"@jalensera rewind buttons should exist," she wrote.

Gauff and Sera on social media

Coco Gauff wished Jalen Sera on his birthday by reminiscing their outing together

Gauff pictured at the 2024 Madrid Open

Jalen Sera celebrated his and his twin brother’s 22nd birthday in April. Coco Gauff, who was competing in Madrid at the time, made sure that she wished the two on their special day by sharing a sweet glimpse of one of their past outings.

"Happy birthdayyyy @jalensera @iamterencejt 22!!" she wrote.

"This was a great day. Thank you thank you thank you," Sera responded.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera often interact on social media. Sera, an Atlanta-based guitarist, is very supportive of the American and makes it a point to show his admiration by commending her on her achievements on and off the court.

During the 2023 North American hardcourt swing, Gauff scripted a run for the ages, winning three of her biggest titles, winning the Citi Open, Cincinnati Open and US Open. Sera ecstatically reacted to the World No. 3’s maiden Grand Slam win in New York.

"LET'S GO CHAMP," he wrote on Instagram.

Gauff kicked off her 2024 campaign by clinching her seventh career title at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where she was the defending champion. Impressed by her continued progress, Sera said:

"Keep shining star."

The tennis player, too, is supportive of Jalen Sera and often shows her fondness for his musical prowess.

Gauff and Sera on social media