"No. 1 reason to date an Italian" - Madison Keys jokes about her boyfriend cooking for her

World No. 11 Madison Keys seems to be enjoying her holiday season, as she is spending some quality time with her boyfriend, Bjorn Fratangelo. They have been dating since 2017.

Fratangelo, who is also a professional tennis player, won the 2011 Junior French Open title by defeating former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem.

Keys shared a picture of her boyfriend cooking her some delicious-looking food and hinted at the perks of being with an Italian: their cooking skills.

"No. 1 reason to date an Italian," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Madison Keys' Instagram story

“I’m so proud of how hard I worked” - Madison Keys sums up her 2022 season

Madison Keys at the 2020 Brisbane International - Day 5

Madison Keys ended her 2022 season after crashing out to Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16 of the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. The American lost 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1, to the former World No. 1.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Keys reflected on her 2022 season. Speaking about her win in Adelaide and a semifinal finish at the Australian Open, the American said she had a great time Down Under. She further added that she was proud of the way the season turned out.

“I had a really great month in Australia winning Adelaide and the making the semis at the Australian Open...but the whole year has been really positive and I’m so proud of how hard I worked!,” Keys wrote.

Keys also expressed that she was looking forward to starting the next year with the same enthusiasm and energy.

“I’m excited to keep building on it for 2023 (but after some time off soon lol),” she added.

At the start of the year, Keys won the Adelaide International 2. She beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-1, 6-2 to win the title. Keys carried her form into the year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, as she reached the semifinals of the competition. However, her impressive run was ended by former World No. 1 and eventual champion Ashleigh Barty, 6-1, 6-3.

She also made the last four of the Cincinnati Masters, where Keys lost to veteran Petra Kvitova, 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3. Earlier in the tournament, she beat the likes of Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

The American is set to start her 2023 season by representing Team USA in the inaugural United Cup in January. The USA team will include Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Alycia Parks, and Desirae Krawczyk on the women's side, as well as Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Kudla, and Hunter Reese on the men's side.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes