"No athlete in any sport should be trusted with their hair" - Fans react to Grigor Dimitrov sporting a new hairstyle ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Tennis fans recently reacted to Grigor Dimitrov debuting a fresh new hairstyle just in time for the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Dimitrov is currently gearing up for the upcoming clay court swing, starting with the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Bulgarian has been playing some of the finest tennis of his career. He has already secured a title this year (2024 Brisbane International), made it to the finals of the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, and recently reached the championship match at the Miami Open, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-1.

Following his campaign in Florida, Dimitrov made his way to Monaco to train for the Monte-Carlo Masters. He was spotted practicing on the clay courts without his usual hat or headband, sporting a new hairstyle that caught the attention of fans.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions on Dimitrov's new look. One fan humorously mentioned that athletes should never be trusted with their hair.

"The #1 thing i’ve learnt in all my years as a sports fan is that no athlete in any sport should be trusted with their hair," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan jokingly questioned whether Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz, and Hubert Hurkacz share the same barber in Monaco, as their short-hair fade haircuts appear to be similar.

"Him, Hubi and Carlos have the same barber in Monaco? ☠ " one fan posted.

"I thought that was Hubie for a second 😂 ," another wrote.

"That looks like an accident by his barber 💈 ✂️ ," another commented.

One fan speculated that Dimitrov might be spending time with younger players on the ATP Tour, leading to his new haircut, with another fan speculating if the tennis players were competing for the "worst hair" award.

"He’s been spending too much time with the younger guys, what on earth is this 😭 😭 😭 ," a fan posted.

"Since when are ATP players in the "I have the worst hair" race?" a fan wrote.

"Tennis players not destroying their haircut challenge impossible Electric Boogaloo," another commented.

Grigor Dimitrov reached the semifinals at Monte-Carlo Masters in 2022

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

One of Grigor Dimitrov's best performances at the Monte-Carlo Masters was in 2022 when he reached the semifinals of the competition. His campaign began with a walkover win in the opening match after Nikoloz Basilashvili's withdrawal.

In the second round, Dimitrov defeated Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and then went on to defeat Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5 in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals, Dimitrov secured his place in the last four by defeating former World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2). However, his hopes of reaching the final were dashed in the semifinals by eventual runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated him 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3.

Dimitrov, a former World No. 3, also reached the semis of the competition in 2018, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.