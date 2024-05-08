"No more autographs, nowadays kids ask to do TikToks" - Eugenie Bouchard stars in hilarious skit, gets her skills 'vetted' by young doubles partner

Eugenie Bouchard has opened up about how the rise of short-form video platforms has affected the way fans approach her. Bouchard said that instead of asking for autographs or pictures, kids nowadays ask her to be in their TikTok videos.

Bouchard has been a popular figure in the tennis world, especially after her breakthrough season in 2014, when she reached the Wimbledon Championships final and the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open. The Canadian also reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 that year.

However, since then, Bouchard has struggled with injuries, inconsistency, and loss of form, and has dropped to No. 466 in the WTA rankings as of May 2024.

Despite her slump in performance, Bouchard has maintained a loyal fan base, who often support her on social media. The Canadian has also been active on social media herself, where she has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Bouchard was recently featured in a hilarious skit that she did with her doubles partner and content creator Myla Abraham, which showed the latter giving tennis lessons to the former, before realizing that the Canadian is a Wimbledon finalist and a former top-five player.

"When you forget your dubs partner was a Wimbledon finalist & top 5 in the world!!!" the video was captioned.

Their conversation in the video goes as follows:

Myla - "Jeannie, can you bend your legs more and accelerate? Jeannie, can you stop going in line? I’m getting killed at the net."

Bouchard - "Are you serious, Mila? I think I know what I’m doing here."

Abraham later joked in the comment section about "vetting" all her doubles partners after winning a tournament.

"I win one big tournament and I'm now vetting all doubles partners," Abrahamrwrote.

Myla Abraham on Instagram

Bouchard then shared the clip on her Instagram story and hilariously captioned it:

"No more autographs, no more pics - nowadays kids ask to do tiktoks."

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

The clip was shot at the SVB Tennis Academy, Zephyrhills, Florida, where Bouchard is also playing her first tennis tournament, the ITF W75 Zephyrhills, of the 2024 season.

The 28-year-old was last seen at a tennis tournament at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, where she helped Team Canada win 2-0 over Team Italy in the finals. Bouchard and her doubles partner Gabriela Dabrowski played two matches in the group stage, one each against Team Spain and Team Poland, and won them both to help Canada advance to the knockout stages.

Bouchard is also currently active on the pickleball circuit. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist started her pickleball career on the PPA tour on a disappointing note as she faced defeat in the opening rounds of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at the Hyundai Masters earlier this year.

Eugenie Bouchard clinched her first career win in pickleball last month at the North Carolina Cup in singles and mixed doubles. In singles, Bouchard won her first match by a walkover from Dominique Schaefer (who was also her women’s doubles partner) and then defeated sixth seed Lauren Stratman 11-5, 7-11, 11-0 in the Round of 16, before losing to eventual finalist Catherine Parenteau 11-5, 11-4 in the quarterfinals.

In mixed doubles, Bouchard, along with partner Eric Roddy, defeated Steve Deakin / Michelle Esquivel 11-5, 11-3 in the first round, before losing 11-3, 11-0 against Matt Wright / Lucy Kovalova in the second.

A look at Eugenie Bouchard’s performance at her first tournament of the 2024 season

Eugenie Bouchard in action at The Netflix Slam

Eugenie Bouchard partnered with Hungarian tennis player Fanny Stollar in the women's doubles.

The pair defeated Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Robin Anderson 6-1, 6-4 in their first round to reach the quarterfinals where they received a win by walkover. The duo will face either third-seeded pair Anna Rogers/Alana Smith or Kayla Cross/Jaeda Daniel in the semifinals.

In singles, Eugenie Bouchard will face Lithuanian tennis player Justina Mikulskyte in her first round on Wednesday, May 8.