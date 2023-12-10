"No, if you come to my home, you wouldn't even know I played tennis" - Maria Sharapova on whether her Olympic silver medal is on display

Maria Sharapova has shed light on how the significance of the Olympics often gets lost amidst tennis' jam-packed and relentless schedule.

Sharapova achieved a significant career milestone by winning the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, falling short in the final against Serena Williams.

The former World No. 1 shared her thoughts on winning the silver medal on the latest episode of the 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast, expressing her disappointment at missing out on the gold.

"It was the only Olympics that I competed in. I, of course, as an athlete, you want gold. I mean, I don't know. There's no other way to say it," Maria Sharapova said (from 54:30).

The Russian also stated that the busy tennis calendar often diminished the prestige of the Olympics due to the quick turnaround to other tournaments on the tour.

"Like in tennis, it's either the champion's trophy or it's as if you weren't there. But there was huge significance in that the feeling of being part of, like for a tennis player that plays so many events, it does almost take away the meaning of what the Olympics is because you're just constantly going from one event to another," she said.

The 36-year-old recounted her own experience of being unable to savor her silver medal win as she flew out to the United States to participate in another tournament right after the Olympics.

"And although the Majors are where you want to perform the best, the Olympics is at that level. But it's once in four years so you move on to the next one. I won that silver medal. And I think I had to fly somewhere in the U.S. to play another tournament. So it's such a quick, I know it sounds crazy. You don't have time," she added.

Sharapova also revealed that her Olympic silver medal wasn't on display at her house, disclosing that it wasn't even possible to tell that she used to be a professional tennis player by looking around her home.

"No. If you come to my home, you wouldn't even know I played tennis," Maria Sharapova said. "It is special, but you do move on very quickly. Just really quick," she said.

A brief look at Maria Sharapova's campaign at 2012 London Olympics

Maria Sharapova won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics

Representing Russia, Maria Sharapova kicked off her campaign at the 2012 Olympics with straight-sets wins over Israel's Shahar Pe'er and Great Britain's Laura Robson.

The former World No. 1 then triumphed over Germany's Sabine Lisicki to reach the quarterfinals of the prestigious event. She defeated Belgium's Kim Clijsters in the quarterfinals and compatriot Maria Kirilenko in the semifinals to set up a blockbuster final against Serena Williams.

Both Sharapova and Williams were aiming to join Steffi Graf as the only women to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles. Ultimately, it was the American who achieved the feat, defeating Maria Sharapova in straight sets to clinch the gold medal.