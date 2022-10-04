"No evident reason for the Zverev investigation to be reaching the 1-year mark" - Journalist Ben Rothenberg calls for swift action from ATP on Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse allegations

A slew of sexual abuse allegations against the coaching staff of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) last year compelled lawyer Sally Quillian Yates to undertake an independent investigation into the same. On Monday, Yates successfully published a detailed report on her findings, just a year after the matter surfaced.

Her report prompted renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg to raise questions about the status of the ATP's investigation into abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev. The official body for men's tennis announced in October last year an "internal investigation" into domestic abuse allegations against the German.

Zverev's former girlfriend Olga Sharypova divulged unsettling details of her relationship in an interview with Rothenberg for Slate, accusing the 25-year-old of physical assault whilst they stayed in Shanghai in 2019 for the ATP Masters event. Exactly a year later, the ATP is yet to produce an update on the investigation.

Rothenberg took to Twitter on Monday to call out the ATP's inefficiency, referencing Yates' and the US Soccer Federation's report and their expeditious handling of the matter.

"October 2nd, 2021: U.S. Soccer Federation retains Sally Q. Yates to conduct an independent investigation into widespread allegations of abusive behavior. --366 days later-- October 3rd, 2022: After giving updates in September, Yates' 319-page report is published," Ben Rothenberg wrote on Twitter.

"October 4th, 2021: ATP announces investigation into specific abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev "is currently underway." --364 days later-- October 3rd, 2022: No progress updates from ATP on investigation, nor any indication of when (or if) report might be published," Rothenberg continued.

Ben Rothenberg further reasoned that the Alexander Zverev investigation isn't likely to be as convoluted at the one into the NWSL. He pointed out that Sharypova made her allegations public several months before the ATP's investigation was announced.

"Also, the Yates investigation is far more wide-ranging than (one assumes) the Zverev investigation would be. There's no evident reason for the Zverev investigation to be reaching a one-year mark (especially when initial allegations were made another ~11 months before that)," Rothenberg concluded.

Uncertainty looms over Alexander Zverev's return to tennis

Alexander Zverev attended the 2022 Laver Cup

Alexander Zverev last played a competitive match at the 2022 French Open, where he sustained several torn ligaments in his ankle in the semifinals against Rafael Nadal. He subsequently underwent surgery and was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and the US Open.

While he was seen practicing for Germany's Davis Cup tie against France last month, he eventually sidelined himself to allow more healing time to his ankle. The 2020 US Open finalist also missed the recently-concluded Laver Cup for the first time since the event's inception in 2017.

Zverev reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in June this year, but is down to No. 5 due to his hiatus. He could drop further in the rankings if he is unfit to kickstart his title defense at the ATP Finals in Turin, which is slated to run from November 13-20.

