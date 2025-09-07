No Mary Carillo mishap again, No Donald Trump mention: Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner keep it clean in US Open presentation ceremony with Jim Courier

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played another memorable Grand Slam final on Sunday, this time at the 2025 US Open. Although this one was not as reality-bending as the one they played at the French Open, the duo showed off some quality hitting and athleticism before Alcaraz prevailed on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the end, it was a straight-forward 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win for the Spaniard, who also managed to take off the World No. 1 crown from the Italian. Alcaraz now has six Majors to his name, compared to Sinner's four.

After the win, the presentation ceremony was highly-anticipated for two interesting reasons. One was the format, especially after the women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova ended in a controversial interview-style format with Mary Carillo taking over the microphone.

On Sunday, thankfully, no such mishap occured again. This time, it was former World No. 1 Jim Courier who did the speaking, keeping it as minimal as possible. The American introduced both players and let them speak what they wanted, only looping back in to introduce the check and trophy presenters to Alcaraz and Sinner once they were done.

To their credit, both players kept their speeches fairly short -- dedicating a small message to their opponent, their family, the fans in New York who supported them for 15 days, and then to the staff at the US Open for keeping the event going smoothly.

"Hello everyone. First of all I’d like to start with Carlos and his whole team. You’re doing amazing. Congrats. I know it’s a lot of hard work behind this performance today. You were better than me. Congrats. Enjoy it. It’s a great moment,” Jannik Sinner spoke first.

“[To] my team, thank you for supporting me and understanding me. For working hard. We all know how much dedication we put in to be here. It’s been an incredible season. A lot of big stages and matches we’ve played throughout the season. I’m super happy to share this moment with you, my family who’s at home, all the people I love, my friends. I tried my best today. I couldn’t do more," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz, who spoke for a bit longer, made a small joke about seeing Sinner 'more than his own family' and then dedicated a long message to his team and family, some of whom were at the stadium and some of whom were back home in Spain.

"To my team and family, I’m lucky to have you guys. Honored to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better. Not only in the professional part, but also the personal part as well. I’m really proud about the people I have around. Thank you very much. Every achievement I have is because of you," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"This one is also yours. I’m really lucky to have part of my family here. My brother, uncle, father, mother.. my little brothers are at home watching as well. The support I’m receiving from you is great," he added.

Another detail many would have been waiting for was to see whether either Alcaraz or Sinner acknowledged the presence of President Donald Trump at the stadium.

Trump was returning to the US Open after 10 years, and his increased security ended up delaying the final by 30 minutes as fans had to wait in long queues after he entered first. Unsurprisingly, neither player mentioned Trump in their speech.

Carlos Alcaraz has tied Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg in Grand Slams

2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

With his sixth Grand Slam title coming at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz has tied Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg in Grand Slam titles won. Up next in the list is Mats Wilander and John McEnroe with seven, followed by Andre Agassi, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors with eight.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner remains tied with Jim Courier. The Italian's next attempt will come at the Australian Open next year, where he is the defending champion. He reached the final of all four Slams this year -- winning two and losing two.

