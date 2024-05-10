"No matter what happens, my daughter will still love me" - Naomi Osaka on finding balance between her on-court and off-court life

Naomi Osaka has spoken up about finding the right balance between her on-court and off-court life. The Japanese is currently competing at the Italian Open, reaching the third round after defeating WTA top 20 player Marta Kostyuk.

Osaka looked back to her best against a formidable opponent in Kostyuk. For the most part, the Japanese stayed close to the baseline and made short work of the Ukrainian with precise and relentless ball striking, which yielded 19 winners and 12 unforced errors.

Ultimately, the former WTA World No. 1 wrapped up the contest 6-3, 6-2 in just 71 minutes. The win marked Osaka's first win on clay over a top 20 player, and also back-to-back wins on the surface for the first time since 2019.

After the conclusion of the match, Osaka attended a press conference where she was asked about how she strikes a fine balance between her on-court and off-court life.

In her response, the four-time Major winner said that she had woken up with a "peaceful" feeling ahead of her match against Kostyuk. She also acknowledged that irrespective of her performances on the court, she feels safe in the knowledge that the people closest to her, including her daughter Shai, will love her and take care of her.

"I think honestly I don't know why, but today I just woke up very peaceful. I just feel like, I don't know, no matter what happens on the court, nothing will change for me off the court. Like, my daughter will still love me. I have so many people around me, so... Yeah, I think maybe that showed today. I hope that mentality stays and continues," Osaka told the press.

The Japanese also revealed that Shai would be traveling with her to the French Open, which starts shortly after the conclusion of the Italian Open.

"I'm just really excited to learn more about clay court and develop and go to Paris. Shai is coming to Paris, so that's something that's keeping me very, I don't know, happy," Osaka added.

"I just feel like every second counts" - Naomi Osaka on balancing her responsibilities

Naomi Osaka after defeating Marta Kostyuk at the 2024 Italian Open

Osaka recently featured as a guest in an episode of the Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios podcast. During her conversation with Kyrgios, the Japanese compared her practice sessions these days to those before motherhood.

The former WTA World No. 1 said that before becoming a mother, she could afford to waste time during practice. However, now that she knows that she has to go back home and care for her daughter Shai, things have changed.

"I just feel like I don't have time to waste. I'm trying to be really efficient with everything. When I was younger, I could hit for three hours and waste time in the middle or whatever but now I know that someone's waiting for me at home and I have to take care of her so I just feel like every second counts," Osaka told Kyrgios.

Next up for Osaka at the Italian Open is WTA World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina. The Russian, who is the No. 10 seed in the women's draw at the Italian Open, breezed into the third round following a straightforward win over Tatjana Maria. The winner of the match between Osaka and Kasatkina will go on to face either Linda Noskova or Zheng Qinwen.

