"No one can tell me this draw wasn’t rigged" - Fans in shock over Miami Open women's draw ft. Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek

The 2025 Miami Open, which will be the final WTA 1000 before tennis heads to the European clay swing, has finally unveiled its highly anticipated draws. However, the tennis fraternity has pointed out the monotony in the draws in recent times, expressing their annoyance with it.

The 2025 season has been interesting, with none of the usual suspects getting their hands on the Australian Open or any of the three WTA 1000 events. Madison Keys finally tapped into her finest tennis to reign supreme in Melbourne, Amanda Anisimova shockingly clinched the Qatar Open, and tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva won back-to-back WTA 1000 in Dubai and Indian Wells.

The Miami Open will be the final chance for the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and others to finally get going on the hard courts. While Sabalenka, Rybakina, and Gauff will headline the top half of the draw, Swiatek will be joined by Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva in the bottom half. The draws were unveiled on Sunday, March 16.

Fans were irked by the repetitive nature of the WTA draws in recent times, such as Iga Swiatek having Caroline Garcia, Karolina Muchova, and Mirra Andreeva on her side more often than not, Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari being in the same quarter, and others. Fans complained about it on X:

"No one can tell me this draw wasn’t rigged it’s the same fucking thing over and over again," a fan complained.

Another fan posted a hilarious meme:

Another complained:

"It’s annoying... the same "friends" in Iga's half again!" the fan complained.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Wta's draw 🤝 spotify's shuffle," a fan joked.

"Aryna with a cakewalk once again while our draw is looking the same 3 tournaments in a row," a fan mentioned.

"STOP REPEATING DRAWS!!! I DONT WANT AN IGA-KARO 4TH ROUND AGAIN!!!!" a fan stated.

Interestingly, before the Miami Open, the BNP Paribas Open, and the Dubai Tennis Champions, the Qatar Open draw had faced a shocking controversy as well.

Amanda Anisimova won the 2025 Qatar Open. Source: Getty

The Miami Open is the fourth WTA 1000 event of the year, giving fans enough time to point out the repetitive nature of the draws. Interestingly, even the first WTA 1000 of the year had some issues with their draws.

The tennis fraternity noticed a strange difference between the draws that were released live on air and the ones posted by the WTA minutes after it. Some of the affected players were Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, and others. Many fans also complained to the WTA, demanding an explanation for the way things unfolded.

The Abu Dhabi Open also saw a bizarre controversy involving Daria Kasatkina, who was listed as a Spaniard during the draws.

