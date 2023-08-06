Casper Ruud and Holger Rune's joint practice session ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open drew surprised reactions from several tennis fans, given the pair's contentious clash in the 2022 French Open quarterfinal.

Their dramatic encounter at last year's claycourt Major got off to a thrilling start with both players winning a set apiece. The match saw its first moment of controversy when Ruud broke Rune's serve in the third set, causing the frustrated Dane to yell at his mother to leave the stadium during the changeover.

Casper Ruud eventually secured a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory after a controversial match-point which was challenged by Holger Rune. With the decision not going in his favor, Rune offered a frosty handshake to the Norwegian at the net. In turn, Ruud made his displeasure with the 20-year-old's behavior known by letting out a disapproving nod.

Their feud spilled out into the locker room as well, with Rune criticizing Ruud for the distasteful celebration of his victory and accusing the 24-year-old of screaming in his face.

However, ahead of their clash at the 2023 Italian Open, Ruud clarified that the pair had aired out their issues and held mutual respect for each other. Following the Norwegian's second consecutive French Open quarterfinal win over Rune, the Dane congratulated the fellow Scandinavian and even wished him well for the remainder of the tournament.

On Saturday, August 5, a fan shared an image of Casper Ruud and Holger Rune training together ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto.

Several fans were taken aback by the sight, with a fan jokingly lamenting that players no longer held onto grudges like they did in the past.

"First Dasha and Penko, now this. No one knows how to hold a grudge anymore," a fan tweeted.

"Not even Holger has the strength to remain a hater nowadays," another fan joked.

💙💛 @janlitoss not even holger has the strength to remain a hater nowadays twitter.com/harrisun09/sta…

A user called for the pair to team up for a doubles partnership.

"Please we need the RuRu doubles next!!!" a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Leo @LeoKomando twitter.com/harrisun09/sta… The is not good news. Can someone hold a grudge in tennis?

How Casper Ruud and Holger Rune fared at Canadian Open 2022

Holger Rune and Casper Ruud faced off at the 2023 Italian Open

Entering the 2022 Canadian Open as the fourth seed, Casper Ruud enjoyed a successful run at the Masters 1000 event. He advanced to the semifinals with wins over Alex Molcan, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Despite taking an early lead in his semifinal clash against Hubert Hurkacz, Ruud was unable to secure victory as the Pole bounced back strongly to take the second and third sets in a dominant fashion.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune defeated qualifier Fabio Fognini in straight sets to commence his campaign in Toronto. However, he was unable to progress further in the tournament, falling to eventual champion Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

Rune will be hoping to make a better showing at the 2023 Canadian Open. Casper Ruud will also be aiming for a deep run in Toronto in order to solidify his position in the race to the ATP Finals. Currently ranked eighth, which is the final qualifying spot, Ruud is only 100 points ahead of Taylor Fritz.