"Obsessed with this evolution" - Tennis fans amazed to see friendship growing between Casper Ruud & Holger Rune after earlier controversy 

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Jun 08, 2023 08:01 GMT
Holger Rune (L) and Casper Rudd (R)
Tennis fans worldwide were left in awe after witnessing the newfound friendship between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune. The two Scandinavian tennis stars were involved in a tense quarterfinal clash at last year's French Open.

Ruud defeated Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the French Open quarterfinals for the second year in a row on Wednesday. Although Rune put up a brave fight in the third set, unleashing some impressive forehand shots, the Dane ultimately fell short due to his 30 unforced errors in the first two sets.

After the match, Rune took to social media to congratulate the Norwegian on his win and wished him luck for the remainder of the tournament.

"Sorry I couldn’t find myself on court today before it was too late. Scandinavian battle ended with a victory to Norway 🇳🇴 Good luck the rest of the way @CasperRuud98 @rolandgarros," Rune tweeted.
Sorry I couldn’t find myself on court today before it was too late. Scandinavian battle ended with a victory to Norway 🇳🇴 good luck the rest of the way @CasperRuud98 @rolandgarros https://t.co/zKJilfa5oh

In response, Ruud expressed his gratitude to Rune for his kind words and stated that he is looking forward to seeing him on the grass swing.

"Thanks Holger! See you on the🌱," Ruud tweeted.
@holgerrune2003 @rolandgarros Thanks Holger! See you on the 🌱

Tennis fans were left in awe after witnessing the unexpected bond forming between two Scandinavian players after their controversial clash at the 2022 French Open. The match was a highly dramatic affair, and the feud between the two players even spilled over into the locker room.

Fans took to social media to share their amazement. One fan even expressed that liked this evolution and was wondering when a similar bond would form between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Obsessed with this evolution 😭 Stefaniil WHEN?!" the fan tweeted.
obsessed with this evolution 😭 stefaniil WHEN?! twitter.com/casperruud98/s…

Another fan wrote that they were delighted to witness the maturity and growth between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.

"This is good. i still will hate on sweden and norway every chance i get, but glad to see others being mature tho," the fan wrote.
this is good. i still will hate on sweden and norway every chance i get, but glad to see others being mature tho twitter.com/casperruud98/s…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

So wholesome. JAAAA 💖 twitter.com/CasperRuud98/s…
omg twitter.com/casperruud98/s…
@CasperRuud98 @holgerrune2003 @rolandgarros I love this new friendship. Can we get a doubles pairing?
does it ever drive you crazy etc etc twitter.com/casperruud98/s…
@CasperRuud98 @holgerrune2003 @rolandgarros Love how this duo has become 😂❤️❤️
I know he was giggling and kicking his feet in the air when he wrote this twitter.com/CasperRuud98/s…
Shameless flirting. Perfect. twitter.com/CasperRuud98/s…
Not me thinking he invited Rune over to get baked together 😭😭😭 twitter.com/CasperRuud98/s…
what a moment twitter.com/CasperRuud98/s… https://t.co/GWEnIzkBco
S/o to those who don’t think they can be future best pals twitter.com/casperruud98/s…
Oh fuck time to be emo I guess twitter.com/casperruud98/s…
Yoo the evolution just... Wow😯 twitter.com/CasperRuud98/s…

"Playing a big match and against Holger it’s never easy" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open
During the post-match on-court interview, Casper Ruud gave his thoughts on the match. The World No. 4 said while he attempted to play without any pressure, he acknowledged that competing against Holger Rune in a high-stakes match is always a daunting task.

“I’m very, very relieved. I came into this match just trying to play without pressure. But it’s not easy, obviously. You’re playing a big match and against Holger it’s never easy,” Ruud said. “He plays very aggressive. Luckily for me the first two sets he wasn’t probably feeling it too well, he was doing a lot of errors, so I sort of got a lot of points for free.”

Casper Ruud will face Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals on Friday, June 9.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
