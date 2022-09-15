"No surprise they spoke in private, Fedal always gonna Fedal" - Tennis fans gush over Rafael Nadal's heartfelt message to Roger Federer on his retirement

One of the most anticipated reactions to Roger Federer's retirement announcement was that of Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard wasted no time in sending a special message to Federer, who is not just his greatest rival, but also his good friend.

The tennis world was left in an emotional state in light of the latest display of mutual respect between 'Fedal' - as the duo are affectionately called by their legion of fans.

The Swiss tennis legend will retire after next weekend's Laver Cup and stated that his decision was driven by the fact that his body will not be able to endure the demands of the tennis tour in the long run.

Nadal reacted to the announcement, admitting that he always wished 'the day would never come.' He further wished the Swiss great the best for his future endeavors.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world," Nadal wrote. "It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

The Spaniard vowed that the duo are not done just yet and will share many more special moments together.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that," Nadal wrote. "For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the Laver Cup."

Fans on social media had various reactions to the Spaniard's comments and admired the mutual respect the two players have always had for one another. In his message on Instagram, Nadal even hinted that the two players had a conversation ahead of the Swiss great's announcement.

"No surprise they spoke in private. Fedal always gonna Fedal," read a tweet on the same.

TroubleFault @troublefault Oh, I didn’t pay enough attention to the IG message Rafa posted for Roger because I read it on Twitter first…



Just realized what was added: “I said it to you 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙠𝙚 and now it’s here, written.”



No surprise they spoke in private. Fedal always gonna Fedal.



🥹 Oh, I didn’t pay enough attention to the IG message Rafa posted for Roger because I read it on Twitter first…Just realized what was added: “I said it to you 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙠𝙚 and now it’s here, written.”No surprise they spoke in private. Fedal always gonna Fedal. 🥹 https://t.co/udwZ9iTGwJ

Another fan opined that Federer and Nadal have set the standard for healthy rivalries not just in tennis but in the world of sports in general.

"The way Roger and Rafa rivalry is the benchmark fof healthy rivalry in sports. Literally no bad blood throughout the years, Fedal is one of the best and iconic rivalries in sports history," read another tweet.

f🍀 @konidasu



Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Rafael Nadal's comments:

anenglishmaninspain @AndyElche



Q 🌸 RFederer era ❤️🎾 @i_is_a_batse

I’m crying reading this, the respect they have for eachother is astronomical



D F R @GlowBriight @RafaelNadal Thank you Roger and Rafa for creating the best rivalry any sport could ever witnessed ! @RafaelNadal Thank you Roger and Rafa for creating the best rivalry any sport could ever witnessed !

"I’ll see you in London" - Rafael Nadal set to join Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup 2019 - Day 3

Bringing more joy to tennis fans, Rafael Nadal confirmed in his post that he will join Roger Federer at the Laver Cup, meaning that the prospect of seeing 'Fedal' playing doubles together is very much alive. The two players will also be joined by their Big 4 colleagues Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the September 23-25 tournament in London.

There were doubts regarding the participation of both players at the Laver Cup. Federer was reportedly hit with another injury in a recent training session, while Nadal raised concerns about his plans for the rest of the season after the US Open, owing to the impending birth of his first child. However, both players have now officially confirmed their participation.

They played together at the 2017 Laver Cup, defeating Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in a doubles match.

