"No, you texted me" - Iga Swiatek amusingly disagrees with Casper Ruud over who initiated their mixed doubles partnership after reaching US Open SF

Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek shared laughs as they engaged in fun banter after posting a first-round win in the US Open mixed doubles. Ruud pointed at Swiatek and claimed that she texted him for a partnership first, but the latter insisted it was the other way around.Casper Ruud had a short time in Cincinnati, losing to Arthur Rinderknech in two sets in the opening round. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek, currently ranked No. 2 in the WTA, came off a victorious Cincinnati run, trouncing Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the finals to take the title. Shortly after, the Norwegian and the Pole joined forces to kick off their mixed doubles during US Open Fan Week.In the first round, they came out on top by defeating American players Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe and continued their momentum in the following round, leaving Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti behind. In the post-match on-court speech, Ruud poked fun and claimed that Swiatek approached him to partner with her.&quot;I had in mind that maybe Iga wanted to play, I'd be down. Then she actually shot me a text and asked if I wanted to play.&quot;The Pole immediately disagreed and said:&quot;What? No. You texted me.&quot;Ruud continued laughing and further argued:&quot;No. You texted me.&quot;The six-time Grand Slam champion then revealed her side of the story how the Norwegian of his agent asked her to play when she didn't even what she was signing up for.&quot;That's not possible because when your agent asked my agent, I think, or you asked me, I had no idea what I'm signing up for. I was like, yeah okay, I want to play with Casper. But I didn't know what the tournament is going to look like so it must've been you.&quot;In an Instagram post, Swiatek beamed in joy to have played decent tennis on the first day in Flushing Meadows. She wrote:&quot;Fun first day at the @usopen and some decent tennis, right @casperruud?&quot;Ruud, in no intention to stop the fun, commented:&quot;So glad you texted me&quot;Casper Ruud comments on Iga's post; Instagram - @iga_swiatekThe pair will next play Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, scheduled for August 20, 2025.Iga Swiatek received acclaim from Casper Ruud for showing unmatched determination on the courtIga Swiatek and Ruud at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - (Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek has been a phenomenon on the court in recent times. She played and triumphed in the Cincinnati finals, returned for the mixed doubles first round in a couple of hours, defeated the opponents in 40 minutes, and played the quarterfinals to win it again.For her resilience and zeal, she received praises from Ruud, who urged everyone to applaud her specially.&quot;Everyone should show appreciation to Iga because she got to her hotel 12 hours ago, 2:30 am. Thank you so much Iga,&quot; he said after the QF. Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title this year and completed the career Surface Slam, having won major titles on all surfaces.