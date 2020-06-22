Noah Rubin joins Twitter-verse in slamming Novak Djokovic and the Adria Tour

Noah Rubin slammed Novak Djokovic and the Adria Tour after two players from the tournament tested positive for COVID-19.

Other players and experts also criticized the event as well as Djokovic's irresponsibility during these tough times.

Noah Rubin (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour of exhibition tournaments came to a grinding halt during its second stage in Zadar, Croatia, after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19.

Tournament director Goran Ivanisevic (who is also part of Novak Djokovic's coaching staff) announced to the crowd ahead of the final that the event had been cancelled due to Dimitrov's positive test. Since then, it has also come to light that hometown favourite and Dimitrov's opponent in the group stage Borna Coric has tested positive for coronavirus too.

Many have taken to social media to criticize what they considered to be an irresponsible decision by the World No. 1 to host the Adria Tour with full crowds and no social distancing precautions. One such critic is tennis pro Noah Rubin, who expressed his dismay at the players testing positive and slammed the event overall.

The American said: "It’s just not okay. Reckless and disappointing that they thought tennis deserved the risk."

It’s just not okay. Reckless and disappointing that they thought tennis deserved the risk https://t.co/pkbnISTv6i — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 21, 2020

Rubin had highlighted the potential dangers of playing the Adria Tour with fan attendance a week ago, and had also criticized Novak Djokovic for failing to understand the risks.

How poorly this was all planned. Taking risks left and right https://t.co/oH4t6800Ye — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 13, 2020

6/7



done a lot for tennis but don’t tell me you want to help the sport and can’t be a part of any of these conversations when we need you. To not comprehend the dangers of playing these events with fans and lack of social distancing is beyond me. This is a time to experiment... — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 15, 2020

Immediately after Dimitrov's announcement, Rubin reinforced his reservations about the entire tournament while also expressing hope that the Bulgarian recovered quickly.

Advertisement

Hoping Grigor will get through this without a hiccup but just questions the “risks” I brought up last week and qualms I had about the whole tour itself pic.twitter.com/nsa7r5qZDO — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 21, 2020

Rubin had also previously criticized Novak Djokovic for his comments on the US Open, as well as for refusing to show up for an important all-player Zoom call despite being the President of the Player's Council.

1/7 Thread



This is for the Twitter connoisseurs that feel they have more knowledge than a person that has dedicated their life to this sport plus recently evolving the sport. My podcast was not just to call out Novak. It couldn’t have been because he wasn’t on the zoom call. — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 15, 2020

Rubin finally quoted a tweet by a Novak Djokovic fan that seemed to suggest the Serb could commit any number of transgressions but still be the GOAT. The American qualified his comment by saying "some tweets don't deserve responses".

These are the people I feel I am fighting against, which is why I don’t answer every tweet. Some don’t deserve responses. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/htNIGoGUWk — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) June 22, 2020

What's next for Novak Djokovic and the Adria Tour?

Novak Djokovic (L) and Grigor Dimitrov

The Adria Tour came to Zadar, Croatia after a very successful first stage in Novak Djokovic's hometown of Belgrade, Serbia. The first stage featured the likes of Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Jankovic, along with the Serb himself, with Thiem picking up the trophy after defeating Filip Krajinovic in the final.

But Montenegro subsequently backed out of the tournament citing safety concerns, with the government refusing to grant permission for an event with spectators. And now after the controversy surrounding the players that have tested positive, speculation is rife that the final leg of the Adria Tour - set to take place in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina - will be called off.

It has since been reported that despite his fitness trainer also testing positive for COVID-19, Novak Djokovic decided against getting tested himself while in Zadar. He has instead chosen to cross border lines and go to Belgrade, to consult with his doctor.

Pretty much every relevant player aside from Djokovic was pictured waiting to be tested last night. Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Alexander Zverev, Donna Vekic, Andrey Rublev, Djordje Djokovic. [Luka Gerlanc / Cropix]https://t.co/KeDBmfEpGF pic.twitter.com/kyNMEUBNIR — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 22, 2020

Predictably, many have taken to Twitter to slam the World No. 1 for his lack of responsibility in these trying times. Some of them - including tennis players themselves - have reacted not just to the players testing positive, but also for hosting the tour in the first place.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

As the man who got the players to play, as the world No 1 and as a person who millions of people, especially in Serbia, listen to, Djokovic could have set a good example for others but he chose not to. It's not worked out well. https://t.co/WSltzqWNcv — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) June 22, 2020

Today’s events underscore the difference between what a group of people are “legally required to do” and what they “should do anyway because it’s wise and considerate”. The difference between those 2 stances may now eliminate the tennis season. @DjokerNole (Get well soon Grigor) — Brett Haber (@BrettHaber) June 21, 2020